Crafter’s Companion Improves Fulfilment Efficiency by 25% and Reduces Error Rate to Less Than 1% with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Solution

LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that international craft retailer Crafter’s Companion has implemented Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS) to improve the efficiency of its warehouse operations. In addition to realising higher customer satisfaction as a result of faster order processing, the company’s error rate in fulfilment has dropped significantly by increasing the accuracy of its existing pick and pack process using barcode-based scanning processes.



“At Crafter’s Companion, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and being a dynamic and agile business allows us to deliver solutions that really benefit our customers. With the new solution, we have achieved a 25% increase in fulfilment efficiency with an error rate of less than 1%,” said Mark Allsop, CEO of Crafter’s Companion. Sara Davies, founder and creative director of Crafter’s Companion, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Descartes and implementing its ecommerce WMS in our global, 54,000 sq ft distribution centre is an important milestone for the business. The software is helping us operate to our full potential, as we continue to service our amazing worldwide community of customers.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfilment processes to provide a remarkable customer experience. The solution helps ensure that retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, not oversell existing inventory, and have full transparency into warehouse operations. The solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, such as ChannelAdvisor, Shopify Plus, Brightpearl and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile-driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into Descartes and third-party parcel shipment systems.

“We’re proud to enable Crafter’s Companion to pursue its global growth strategy with scalable processes and highly accurate fulfilment operations,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “The company’s focus lies on its customers’ satisfaction and by ensuring efficient intralogistics processes, Descartes’ ecommerce WMS helps to fulfil the promises made.”

Crafter’s Companion is a market-leading craft and art materials retailer headquartered in the North-East of England and California, USA. Founded in 2005 by businesswoman Sara Davies, the international company now employs more than 200 staff and exports products from its global distribution hub to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and North and South America. As a multi-channel retailer, Crafter's Companion supplies its products directly to consumers online and through its retail stores, as well as via its trade, wholesale and TV shopping partners. To satisfy a growing demand for TV shopping, in 2020, the company created a custom-built UK studio, launching its own digital channel which broadcasts more than 2000+ hours of live show to its worldwide community each year. For more information visit www.crafterscompanion.eu.

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

