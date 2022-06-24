Crazy Ape Goongye Opens Gaming Opportunities With Staking And Other Features

—

The Crazy Ape Team is pleased to inform the opportunity to earn through participating in the games at Crazy Ape Goongye. After announcing that participants can stake Crazy Ape Goongye they received a lot of positive feedback showing the interest of the public in this feature. But the question is, how do you stake your Crazy Ape Goongye and what benefits does it bring.

The Staking feature will be available immediately upon mint of your Crazy Ape Goongye NFT. Owners can stake their Crazy Ape Goongye for any period of time depending on their decision and will receive a reward of 2,000 MAGUNI tokens per day.

Most amazing part of the game is that more Crazy Ape Goongye you use to stake the more MAGUNI tokens you will receive. $MAGUNI is the insane token that powers the Crazy Ape Goongye ecosystem. It's a utility token designed and intended solely as a method to obtain goods or services available at the Crazy Ape Goongye. The token is not intended to generate profit, speculative or otherwise, and is NOT an investment and has NO economic value.

All holders of Ape Goongye can stake and receive 2,000 $MAGUNI tokens per day. Participants can also evolve to level up and mint a King Ape Goongye. King Ape Goongye NFTs will also be available to the stake, and owners will receive five times more rewards.

It costs 1,000 KLAY tokens to evolve Crazy Goongye to King Goongye. Once the participant becomes the holder of a King Goongye you can stake them and will receive 1,000 $MAGUNI tokens per day. Here will only be a maximum supply of 2,000 King Goongye ever minted.

The original Crazy Goongye gets burned when you mint a King Goongye which will lessen the supply of Crazy Ape Goongye in the ecosystem. There are future utilities coming to the Rec Room, such as mini-games like 'Maguni.' By participating in these games, you will be able to receive multiple rewards and winning opportunities.

There will only be 10,000 Crazy Ape minted in total, with 200 for promotional and management purposes. For King Goongye, there will only be 2,000 minted. The participant can only mint a King Goongye by evolving their Crazy Goongye for 1,000 KLAY tokens.

They value the privacy of participants, as do many in the crypto space; however, they will share all the smart contract's addresses before the sale of any Non-fungible token.

Owners can Stake their Crazy Ape Goongye for any period of time depending on their decision and will receive a reward of 2,000 $MAG tokens per day. Participants can also evolve to level up and mint a King Ape Goongye.

Background

When the Goongye was still in his human form, he was a ruthless tyrant that led his people to victory. His country overcame war against various enemies through the use of deadly force and objective decisions.

The Goongye showed no mercy to his enemies but was a good ally to his friends. He never abandoned a partner in battle nor let his worst enemies survive a fight. As he gained more knowledge to understand the world and become more powerful, he came upon the forbidden book – The Necronomicon.

Contact Info:

Name: Austin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Crazy Goongye

Website: https://crazyapegoongyeclub.com/



Release ID: 89077222

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.