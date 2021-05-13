Crazy Domains Addresses the Challenge New Zealand SMBs Face with Multi-Channel Campaign

Crazy Domains launches a multi-channel campaign that presents the challenges New Zealand SMBs face when doing business in the "real world".

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia and New Zealand's number one web solutions company Crazy Domains pushes the boundaries with Your Business is Better Online - a series of ads that depict the harsh and vulgar reality of running a business offline.



Despite several opportunities for digital adoption, more than a third (37%) of SMBs (small to medium businesses) in New Zealand does not have an online presence, and 53% agreed they need more support when it comes to establishing one.

Not only do they risk getting left behind by their competitors, but they also face disruption from the lingering threat of COVID-19.

"2020 forced small and medium business owners to rethink their strategy and accelerate their digital transformation plans, regardless of whether they're equipped for it or not," said Mark Evans, International CEO of Newfold Digital - owner of Crazy Domains

Through a series of gritty, humorous, and honest ads that show how hard doing business in the "real world" is, the Your Business is Better Off Online campaign shows entrepreneurs the opportunities of getting online.

This awareness is further amplified by content and product ads that address the why's, how's, and what's needed to create a web presence that grows their brand online and conversions.

"Businesses are finding new ways to make the most out of their web presence. And a new website or website improvements are proving to be efficient and affordable options to adapt to the aftermath of COVID-19," Evans added.

Accompanying the digital campaign are two commercial videos. These involve a man relieving himself in an expensive shopping district and a woman getting splattered by trash while entertaining VIP guests.

The videos are live on Australia's Metro TV and Digital TV, in addition to billboards placed at various locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The campaign in New Zealand and the United Kingdom remains fully digital.

This initiative resonates with businesses that:

Intend to launch their online presence but don't know where to start

Believe their businesses to be too small to launch a website

Have no time and resources; believe that going online is too expensive

About Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2000. From humble beginnings, we've grown to become the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India.

With a strong focus on helping business find success online, Crazy Domains has launched different initiatives to ensure business growth and continuity among our customers.

Our solutions include cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more - all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We help entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses go from good to legendary.