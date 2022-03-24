Crazy Domains Invites Website Owners to Secure the Direct .AU Domain

Crazy Domains opens registrations for the new .AU direct domain names starting 24 March 2022.

SYDNEY, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Domains, a proud Australian brand and the country's #1 online solutions provider, launches registrations for .AU direct domain names.

The new extension allows businesses to register a web address directly preceding .AU. For example, from crazydomains.com.au to crazydomains.au.

The launch of .AU direct aligns the Australian domain space with other country-code domains across the globe. Unlike other domains under the .AU family – including .COM.AU and .ORG.AU, eligibility requirements are more relaxed, allowing a broader group of applicants to apply.

For six months starting from 24 March 2022, existing registrants with domains in the .AU namespace, like ".com.au", ".org.au", ".net.au", will be able to apply for their .AU equivalent.

During this period, registrants will be able to apply for priority status through an accredited registrar like Crazy Domains.

"Apart from being shorter and more memorable, direct .AU domains signal recognition and trust among local customers," said Gavin Gibson, President of Newfold Digital APAC & UK, the parent company of Crazy Domains.

The launch is further amplified by a series of marketing activities such as videos and articles that address the why's, how's, and what's needed to get registrants' hands on the new .AU direct domain.

Also accompanying the launch is a series of videos that will be shared on Crazy Domains' social media platforms. These include a businessman named 'Willie' who talks about securing a .AU domain for his whey-infused baking business. The hilarious video can be viewed here.

AU direct domains resonate with businesses that:

Intend to save trademark issues and secure their brand identity

Intend to have a shorter email and web address

Want to get easily found online

Promote their Australian roots

The launch also allows businesses, individuals, and organisations to secure their equivalent .AU domain before other entities do. It also targets local customers, improves local search rankings, and establishes brand authenticity within Australia and the rest of the world.

For inquiries, contact sales@crazydomains.com.

