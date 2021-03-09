Crazy Sports joins forces with Gameone Group

To tap the game markets in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

HONG KONG, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V1 Group Limited, ("V1 Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 82) announces that, through Beijing Crazy Sports Management Company Limited, has signed an exclusive agency agreement with Gameone Group Limited, a renowned mobile game developer and publisher in Hong Kong, in March 2021, pursuant to which Crazy Sports' "UEFA Euro Strategy" flagship mobile game "ACE SOCCER" will be distributed by Gameone in an exclusive agency capacity in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

According to information available in the public domain, Gameone Group is a game developer and publisher focusing on the Hong Kong and Taiwan markets. It is part of Gameone Holdings Limited (stock code: 8282), the first local game developer listed in Hong Kong. With its predecessor established in 1999, the company has been participating in the Hong Kong game industry for more than 20 years. Mr. Sze Yan Ngai, Chairman and Executive Director of Gameone Holdings, is the founder of Hong Kong Game Industry Association and the founder of Hong Kong Novelist Association. He is better known as Father of Online Games in Hong Kong. Gameone has been distributing highly popular games including "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils" of Sohu's Changyou, "La Tale" of Shanda Group, "Hot Blood Jianghu" and "The Ravage of Times: Heroes of Chaos" of Longtu Game, "King of Fighters" of Japan's SNK Japan, and "SEGA Soccer League" in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and achieved good results.

It is understood that the five major soccer leagues in Europe, especially the Premier League, have attracted huge fan followings in Hong Kong, Macau and. Through cooperation with Gameone Group, Crazy Sports is making an officially foray into the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan mobile sports game markets, enhancing Crazy Sports' brand influence in the region. This move will also exploit synergies with the quiz games project approval Crazy Sports had secured from authorities in Hainan.

Crazy Sports is a renowned sports game publisher in mainland China. It has official IP authorizations for the two major soccer leagues: Chinese Super League and FIFPro. It has successfully released games including "Sociable Soccer", the "Soccer Manager" series, "Realtime CSL", "CSL Heros" etc., which enjoyed endorsements from game fans.

"ACE SOCCER" is a mobile game with the IP officially licensed from the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro). It is a real-time online PVP eSports soccer mobile game underwent a three-year development period by Crazy Sports. The game features international star soccer players from 54 national teams and leagues of England, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, and names and portraits of more than 60,000 professional players worldwide. "ACE SOCCER" will be officially released in the second quarter of this year. Gameone Group Chairman Mr. Sze Yan Ngai said: "Crazy Sports is a leading company in sports games in China. It is trusted for its professionalism and forward-looking insights in the sports games industry. "ACE SOCCER" confers excellent quality. There are huge fan followings for Premier League, La Liga, inter-nation races and leagues of European countries in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Leveraging the hype for UEFA Euro, we anticipate "ACE SOCCER" to evolve into a blockbuster."

V1 Group CEO Mr. Peng Xitao said, "There are huge soccer fan followings in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Yet the soccer eSports segment is still a blue ocean awaiting exploration and development. We believe that with the help of Gameone Group's distribution experiences in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and edges from the accumulated user bases, 'ACE SOCCER' will become one of the most successful soccer eSports mobile games in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan."

About V1 Group

V1 Group is a leading sports lottery and entertainment service provider in China. The Group through Crazy Sports operates: (i) Crazy Red Insights APP, a paid sports lottery information services platform, (ii) Crazy Sports APP, a match information, livestreaming and social interactive platform, China Soccer Lottery website; (iii) online mobile interactive game applications, and (iv) provision of sales services of lottery tickets through nationwide retail channels in China.

As an internet sports entertainment community and lottery information platform in China. guided by sports marketisation, connectivity and digitalisation, we are dedicated to forge a comprehensive culture and sports ecosystem to provide reliable sports products and services for the vast Chinese sports enthusiasts.