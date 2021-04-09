Creality Presents 'Create the Future' 3D Printing Industry Summit to Celebrate 7th Anniversary on April 9, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, the 3D printing industry evangelist, is celebrating its 7 th anniversary in 2021 and to mark the memorable milestone, the company will host a 3D printing industry summit on April 9 at Gems Cube International Hotel in Shenzhen.



Creality 7th anniversary

To register for the Create the Future anniversary event, please visit: https://www.creality.com/

Around a thousand people are expected to attend this unique anniversary celebration event including guests, staff, media and other well-known giants of the 3D printing industry who are focused on the advanced progress and cutting-edge technology of this industry and who regularly lead the way in 3D printing innovation.



General manager and one of the four co-founders of Creality, Chen Chun, is scheduled to give a speech on the day and award winners of the Creality Global Creative Modification Masters Contest will also receive prizes.

"As an industry leading company, we always set out to create work that is full of creativity and ingenuity to impress our users all around the world," said Chen Chun. "It is innovation and endless perseverance that has pushed us to be here, driving us to break boundaries in every one of our creations and intelligently guide the future, helping to build the technological innovation ecosystem, because, striving to be the leading global consumer grade printer enterprise is where we aim. It is for these reasons that we will also be launching a new mystery blockbuster product on the day of this special anniversary event."



This celebration event will be simultaneously broadcast on major global platforms including Facebook, Youtube, Netease, Nanjixiong, Bilibili, and others. Creality is looking forward to sharing this special day with everyone on April 9.

About Creality:

Founded in 2014, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd is a global consumer-level 3D printing leading brand and national high-tech enterprise, focusing on 3D printer research and production. We boast more than 100 patents in consumer, industrial and educational 3D printers. Creality has always been dedicated to the market application of 3D printers and provided efficient and cost-effective, comprehensive 3D printing solutions to individuals, families, schools and enterprises.

Headquartered in Shenzhen with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Chengdu, Creality established an industry-university-research teaching and internship base with multiple colleges and universities, extending our technological strength. The progressive large-scale R&D center, 3D printing laboratory, Creality Academy and modernized production line combined with a 24 hour, non-stop professional testing line and rigid quality system has ensured product quality from its source. Our products have been sold to 192 countries and regions, ranking in the global 3D printer top sales list.

Contact us: info@creality.com

Creality

https://www.creality.com/activity-news/creality-7th-anniversary-celebration