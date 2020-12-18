SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations are experiencing the coronavirus conundrum and are beginning to prioritise innovation and indigenous technology to counter disruption globally. The International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2020 hosted by Enterprise Asia on 16 December 2020, themed "Creating Your Moonshots" aimed to instil organisations in taking innovative and bold leaps in ideation, pursuit in daunting but doable business framework as an organisation's vision moving forward in this pivotal period.



Creating Your Moonshots with the International Innovation Summit 2020

This year despite the adversity and uncertainties associated with the coronavirus, the Summit was successfully held in a virtual setting. More than 300 innovation experts, industry leaders, and policymakers across the globe gathered in exchange of insights on structuring and scaling innovation portfolios to be future-ready and also in nurturing the moonshot culture within organisations.

At the opening of the Summit, organising Chairman and former Minister of Human Resources of Malaysia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn said "Creating moonshots is more relevant and more urgent than ever before. Innovative organisations that embrace the moonshot thinking into their culture, will not only set free the imagination of their people but also make available the resources and connections to turn ideas into reality."

This year's keynote speakers includes Martin Daffner, Founder, Innovation Architect and Corporate Innovation Coach of Innobrix; Richard Koh, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Singapore; Troy Jackson, Managing Director, E-Business and Smart Residential at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Asia Pacific; Yat Siu, Co-founder & Chairman at Animoca Brands and Founder & CEO of Outblaze; Michelle Lo, Asia Pacific Digital Media Excellence Activate Lead at Johnson & Johnson; Nasser Bu Shihab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai; Arvin Yason, Managing Director, Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines and Accenture Manila Innovation Hub Director and CIO Lead; Wonjoon Kim, Professor & Director at Korea Advanced Institute of Science And Technology (KAIST); and Nick De Mey, Co-Founder of the Board of Innovation.

With a new era of decentralisation and recentralisation in organisations across the globe, the Summit focused on moonshot and proactive approaches in the changing innovative landscape in meeting demands of consumer behaviour using an innovation driven approach. The Summit explored topics such as, change leadership: building agile organisations with increasing capacity to drive change, AI strategy and policy for business performance, to creating moonshot leaders to think bold like futurists.

The International Innovation Summit 2020 is supported by the Australian Chamber Of Commerce In Vietnam, British Chamber Of Commerce Singapore, Malaysian Chamber Of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, National Institute Of Entrepreneurship And Innovation Cambodia, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore Indian Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, Singapore Malay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry. PR Newswire as Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, Asian N.G.O, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, SME Magazine, and The Asian Entrepreneur as the official media partners.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit annually provides an unparalleled platform for innovators that is power-packed with networking and sharing of insights with an elite community of business leaders. The summit aims to resolve major challenges in innovation structures and at the same time searching for opportunities and new ideas to drive business growth for the future.