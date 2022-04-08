Creative Director Althea Wiles Exhibits Floral Design at Art in Bloom Spring 2022 Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

—

Althea Wiles, florist educator for J Althea Creative Consulting and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, recently exhibited a floral design arrangement for the Art in Bloom spring 2022 showcase at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Regional floral designers accepted into the show are asked to create a custom floral design arrangement for the exhibit inspired by magnificent pieces of art displayed in the museum. The floral designs are then paired and displayed next to the inspiration piece of art. Guests have the opportunity to walk through the galleries to view this show and witness the time of year that the museum “comes alive.”



“‘Dress Impression with Wrinkled Cowl’ by Karen LaMonte has been my favorite piece at Crystal Bridges since I first saw it. I was very excited when it was included in this year's Art In Bloom selection options. Karen LaMonte showcases the human form by sculpting glass clothing around an empty form. This reversal of the classic sculpture inspired me to design a contained arrangement whereby the floral material was encased within the vase. I used the Phalaenopsis Orchid. It is such a striking flower, both delicate in looks and actually quite sturdy much like the glass sculpture that inspired me,” says Althea Wiles.



“Althea Wiles has participated in the Art in Bloom exhibit three times: spring 2019, fall 2021 and spring 2022. Each show is unique and based on the particular art pieces used as inspiration. For example, last fall of 2021, Althea’s floral artwork was inspired by Kim Dickey’s aluminum, glazed terracotta, silicone, and rubber grommets freestanding sculpture, ‘Mille-fleur,’ and the accompanying floral arrangement had a completely different feel from this spring’s show. This keeps the exhibit interesting time and again,” says Meredith Corning, PR agent for Althea Wiles.



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.



