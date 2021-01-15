CREC holds open day event on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Railway Group Limited (CREC) held an open house event online at the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project in Indonesia on Jan 15, 2021, which livestreamed progress of the railway's construction.



No. 10 tunnel of Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway go through the original short gauge railway which built 100 years ago

With a designed maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the 142-kilometer railway is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and is being built to Chinese standards with China-made machinery.

Once operable, it is expected to relieve traffic pressure between Jakarta and Bandung by shortening travel time to 40 minutes.

According to Indonesia Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, who addressed the event, the railway is the most outstanding infrastructure project in Indonesia and CREC is the largest investor and contractor.

It will not only boost electrified railway technology upgrading in the country, but will also improve employment and drive manufacturing and infrastructure development in affected areas, he added.

He also said he expects more Chinese enterprises like CREC to participate in Indonesian infrastructure construction and to deepen friendship between China and Indonesia.

At the open day event, CREC released a report on its social responsibility in Indonesia, which included fulfillment of social responsibility and sustainable development.

The company has provided more than 5,000 jobs and technical training for local employees.

It's worth mentioning that CREC played a role in local fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic while guaranteeing progress of the project.

It provided anti-pandemic medical materials valued about 1.2 billion Indonesian rupiah ($84,920) to residents in affected areas of the project, gave lectures on the COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention in nearby communities, and distributed 10,000 handbooks on the virus prevention to villages along the railway.

Zhang Wei, general-manager of the project, said that CREC's office in Indonesia will continue to build the railway with high quality and at the same time fulfill social responsibility.

In his speech at the event, CREC Chairman Chen Yun stressed that the company will keep on telling stories of more overseas projects to depict China's positive role.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-01-15/CREC-holds-open-online-event-on-Jakarta-Bandung-railway-project-X4v0ov5ar6/index.html