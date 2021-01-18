CreditEase Wealth Management Wins Best Wealth Planning Service Award at the Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Private Banker, renowned in the Asia Pacific private bank and wealth management market, today announced the winners of Asian Private Banker 2020 Awards for Distinction. CreditEase Wealth Management won the award of "Best Independent Wealth Manager - Wealth Planning Services" category in recognition of its outstanding performance in providing global investment allocation services, risk segregation and management, tax planning and identity planning for entrepreneurs. This is the third consecutive year that CreditEase Wealth Management won this heavyweight award in the Asian wealth management industry.

Asian Private Banker's Awards for Distinction is one of the industry's most respected awards. It recognizes the efforts of private banks and independent wealth managers to drive industry change and lead customers forward.

Ms. Shang Xiao, Co-President of CreditEase Wealth Management and President of Heritvest Family Office, said, "Established on strong international capabilities, investment and technological competence, and comprehensive services, CreditEase Wealth Management not only screens boutique investment products for clients, but also strives to truly solve client's problems, and become a long-term partner in their growth path."

With its series of fruitful explorations and practices, CreditEase Wealth Management Private Equity Fund of Funds has repeatedly won awards including "Top 30 Market-oriented Funds of Fund Return in 2020" and "Advanced Collective of Chinese Equity Investment Institutions Fighting COVID-19". CreditEase's support on investors' asset allocation within a FoF has been showcased to the masterclass in private equity at the London Business School.

Commenting on why CreditEase Wealth stands out from the crowd, Sebastian Enberg, the editor of Asian Private Banker, said, "CreditEase Wealth Management is uniquely positioned and equipped to help UHNW families manage and safeguard their wealth across geographies and generations. Through its Heritvest Family Office platform, CreditEase Wealth Management has established an enviable track record of helping families plan for the future by providing customised succession structures, asset allocation services and investment opportunities, facilitating philanthropic giving and impact investments, and providing access to third-party expertise on personal and business affairs. This offering is unique in its coherence, comprehensiveness, and effectiveness in execution and resonates with clients."

In 2020, the number of families engaging CreditEase Wealth Management for their wealth planning and succession needs more than tripled from the previous year while clients' active involvement in philanthropic causes also increased significantly, signaling a maturing of families' attitudes towards planning for the future."

Over the past few years, from being a "Top unicorn hunter" to a one-stop service platform for family offices, CreditEase Wealth Management has presented its deep insights into serving HNW and UHNW individuals, especially entrepreneurs. Through its forward thinking, CreditEase Wealth Management is able to provide conscientious and comprehensive wealth management solutions for entrepreneurs through its extensive network and eco-system with partners. Valuable practices include 1% charity, influential funds, financial butlers, etc. CreditEase Wealth Management provides customized inheritance structure, asset allocation services, charitable donations and impact investment for future family planning through its Heritvest Family Office.

The General Partners (GP) cooperation network of CreditEase Wealth Management Fund of Funds covers all top GPs in China. Since its establishment, it has indirectly invested in more than 4000 high-growth companies at home and abroad. In 2020, 35 companies went public with indirect investment from CreditEase's private equity fund of funds, over 200 will enter the next round of financing, and through the power of finance and technology, many industries will be supported to tide over the epidemic.

Looking towards the future, CreditEase Wealth Management will continue to be committed to providing high-quality global allocation services to global Chinese. Coupled with its rich experience and leading ability to grow with the Chinese wealth management market and as one of the leading investors of Chinese capital market with global investment abilities and genes established by the partners, CreditEase Wealth Management will actively upgrade the family office services, provide HNW and UHNW clients, especially entrepreneurs, with opportunities to cooperate with high-quality GPs, and participate in the sharing of new economy segments. It aims to become the "first stop" for global Chinese professional investment in China.

About CreditEase Wealth Management

CreditEase Wealth Management (CreditEase WM) is the wealth management brand for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals under CreditEase, a leading fintech company. As a leading player in China's wealth management industry, CreditEase WM aims to become the top wealth management brand for Chinese high net worth individuals around the globe. The company has set up branches in mainland China, and its business presence has also extended into Hong Kong, Singapore, Israel, Europe and North America. CreditEase WM provides professional investment services and life services for high net worth clients, and is committed to becoming a long-term partner of clients in terms of investment, life, succession, education and philanthropy. Investment services provided under its global asset allocation investment advisory service include domestic and offshore quasi fixed income, private equity, public equity, hedge fund, and real estate fund asset classes. Life services cover investment-driven immigration, offshore direct real estate investment, family trust, insurance and protection, tax planning, high-end education, and philanthropy.

https://i.yixin.com

About Asian Private Banker

Founded in 2009, Asia Private Banker (APB) is the leading global authority on private banking and wealth management. Asian Private Banker has the world's largest and best-connected bureau of researchers delivering independent, authoritative and indispensable intelligence, data and connections solely focused on private banking and wealth management in Asia and the Middle East. Established in Hong Kong Asian Private Banker is well regarded for its independent and authoritative coverage of the rapidly growing private wealth management industry in the region. Its information and data are often cited by the global and regional financial media and consulting firms. In 2011, it launched awards for private banks, wealth management institutions and other organizations with private wealth management functions in Asia-Pacific, aiming to set industry benchmarks and share best practices through professional, independent and rigorous selection process.