CRI Online: China's Fangchenggang City Hosts 2021 IMICF

FANGCHENGGANG, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news reported by CRI Online:

On December 6, the 2021 International Medical Innovation Cooperation Forum was held in Fangchenggang City, Guangxi Province online and offline.



The scene of the 2021 International Medical Innovation Cooperation Forum [Photo by Wei Ronghe]

This forum will play an important role in promoting the high-quality development of the Fangchenggang International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone, enhancing international exchanges and cooperation in the medical field, and safeguarding the health and wellness of people all over the world.

A total of 13 projects were signed at this year's forum, including medical innovation cooperation, medical intelligence innovation, laboratory animal breeding and drug preclinical research, traditional medicine development and medical device manufacturing, with a total investment of 7.479 billion yuan, mainly from collaborate institutions and investment companies in Russia, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Jiangsu and other countries and regions. The successful signing of these projects signaled a new chapter in the construction of the Fangchenggang International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone, and a new stage for the development of medical industry, such as Fangchenggang's international and domestic medical cooperation, pharmaceutical development, and medical device manufacturing.

The original link: http://news.cri.cn/20211208/62697e33-ba07-54f1-8b8e-8a7a9aab1c91.html