Crigen Resources debut on NSX

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crigen Resources Limited ('Crigen') is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved for listing on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX:CRG). Trading commenced on Wednesday, 21 September 2022.



"The listing of our stock on the NSX represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company," said Cynthia Tong Mee Li, Managing Director of Crigen. "We believe this listing in Australia will increase the visibility of our trading brand Danai Medi-Wellness ("Danai") in the Australian marketplace, improve liquidity, broaden and diversify our shareholder base, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. I would like to thank the employees, directors and shareholders of Crigen for their support during this process. I would also like to thank our advisors, Domenic Martino of Indian Ocean Capital, Tamsin Johnston of Australian Presence Legal for their hard work in making CRG a member of the NSX, and Maxshangkar from MCM Holdings Ltd. for being our Project Management Company and early investors of Crigen".

Over the past 19 years, Danai has maintained its market-leading position in Malaysia by being at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare, adopting technologically advanced treatments, for example, stem cell therapy, Enhanced Counter Pulsation (ECP), Cryotherapy and 3D Biomechanical assessments services.

In line with Crigen's plans to expand the Danai brand overseas, it was deemed appropriate that it pursue a listing on the NSX, Australia's second largest listing exchange. Crigen's Board of Directors comprises of three Malaysian Nationals, Cynthia Tong, Dennis Tan and Chris Daniel Wong, and two Australian nationals, Graham Steer and Shanil Nanayakkara. The Board was impressed with NSX's presentation as offering Australia's widest and most flexible range of listing options as well as its simpler rules, and faster listing processes whilst still providing access to both Australian and global capital markets and the advantage of an enhanced profile.

By listing in Australia, we aim to broaden our shareholder base, and increase the image and recognition of Danai Medi-Wellness. Given Australia's strong regulatory environment, we hope to improve transparency and increase confidence in our business model and expansion strategy.

For Further Information please refer to information available on the Danai Medi-Wellness website: https://investor.danaiwellness.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements concerning Crigen Resources Limited ('the Company'), the Company's business, operations, financial performance and condition as well as the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for its business, operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements contained in this Information Memorandum that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "could", "due", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "plan", "predict", "potential", "positioned", "should", "target", "will", "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the Company's control. As a result, any or all of the Company's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks described in the Section of the Company's Information Memorandum under the heading "Risk factors.".

Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Investors should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports to be filed from time to time with the NSX.

Neither the NSX nor the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.