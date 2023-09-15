Criminal IP, a CTI Search Engine, Attains PCI DSS Level 1 Certification

Criminal IP, AI Spera's Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine, attains PCI DSS Level 1 certification for securing payment card data.

With payment card information being an enticing target for cyber attackers, the safeguarding of payment card transactions is of utmost importance. AI Spera is pleased to announce its attainment of the highest global compliance certification level, PCI DSS Level 1 for Criminal IP, its in-house developed and serviced Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine.

Criminal IP has achieved the certification of top-tier global compliance, PCI DSS Level 1, in E-commerce (Merchant)

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a global information security standard designed to safeguard card payment information and transactions. It encompasses a comprehensive set of requirements covering network protection, data encryption, system security, access control, and more, to safeguard sensitive financial data and maintain the integrity of payment systems.

Criminal IP has achieved the highest level of compliance, PCI DSS Level 1 certification. With this accomplishment, Criminal IP can minimize the risk of data breaches, protect customer information, and maintain the trust of its service users and partners.

Criminal IP is not only committed to maintaining a secure payment system by achieving a PCI DSS Level 1 but has also launched a complimentary AI-based Chrome extension to protect online users from phishing sites at no cost. With these enhancements, Criminal IP reflects its dedication to delivering the best possible detection and protection service to users worldwide.

About AI Spera

AI Spera, specializing in Cyber Threat Intelligence, launched its global cybersecurity service in April 2023. Since that release, the company has offered advanced threat intelligence services to enterprises across various sectors, government agencies, and education institutions. With a user-friendly interface, this comprehensive search engine provides tailored plans designed to meet various user needs, offering flexibility and convenience. The service is currently supported in English, French, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese, catering to a diverse user base.

