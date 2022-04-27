Criminal IP getting ready to launch beta service and its pre-registration bonus ends today

TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Spera, a provider of Criminal IP, a new Cyber Intelligence Search Engine, has confirmed that the beta service of new solution will be released on April 28, and the pre-registration will end today.



According to the company, thousands of users have already registered for pre-registration, and more users are expected to participate in the beta service. The users who opt for pre-registration are eligible for receiving a three-month free license which includes search functions for more than 4.2 billion IP addresses, domains and vulnerabilities around the world, as well as related intelligence, statistics and API support when the official service starts after three months of free beta service. If users participate in the service survey, they can receive an additional one-month free license as a reward.

Criminal IP is a comprehensive search engine that detects vulnerabilities of personal or corporate cyber assets in real time and enables preemptive responses accordingly. It takes the form of an intuitive search engine, whereby it is possible to diagnose malicious IP addresses, domains, phishing sites, and conveniently view detailed threat-related information of all types of internet-facing information on banners, certificates, SCADA, IoTs, servers, CCTVs, and so forth.

Through integration with the developer API, security practitioners within companies or institutions can readily block attackers infiltrating internal assets and monitor assets that are exposed on the attack surface. Just like you can easily retrieve information through Google search, you can virtually search for all the internet assets and vulnerabilities through various filter and tags on Criminal IP and look up the latest threat intelligence that allows you to access all the actionable cybersecurity insights based on country and service-specific statistics.

Criminal IP began pre-registration in early April, and thousands of users have already completed pre-registration, and more users are expected to participate in the beta service. Today is the last day of pre-registration, so users who want free license benefits must complete the pre-registration on its website (https://bit.ly/3JTKI9W ) within today.

AI Spera is a fast-growing company in cyber threat intelligence. Based on AI and machine learning technologies, it is focusing on abnormality detection and data-oriented security solutions. It shores up various areas in which Criminal IP defends against ever-evolving cyber threats, spanning education and research, corporate security teams, white hackers, national agencies, and cybercrime investigation organizations.