Criminal IP Launches an AI-based Chrome Extension to Protect Users from Phishing Sites

Criminal IP, an OSINT-based search engine, unveiled the launch of "Criminal IP Phishing Scams Link Checker," a Chrome extension specifically created for phishing prevention. This extension aims to aid individuals with limited security knowledge, helping them easily evade unintentional clicks on phishing websites or malicious links.

Criminal IP’s Chrome extension is available on Chrome Web Store for free

This Chrome extension can be easily installed on users’ Chrome browsers, offering automatic blocking of phishing sites or malicious websites when clicked upon during web surfing. It also provides a pre-checking feature before clicking on a site.

Furthermore, when the advanced mode is enabled, AI-based detection capabilities can identify even undisclosed phishing attempts. Additionally, users can inspect security vulnerabilities (CVE), open ports, and running application information associated with the website’s connected IP address.

To install the extension, simply search for ‘Criminal IP’ on the Chrome Web Store. Users who are logged into Chrome with their personal accounts can immediately use it without registering within seconds.

Criminal IP utilizes an AI model that is trained on years of collected phishing data and continuously increases its learning capacity to minimize damages caused by phishing. It prioritizes user convenience. Since its official launch on April 17, 2023, Criminal IP has offered four main search functions: Asset, Domain, Image, and Exploit. It also provides a free Membership option.

AI SPERA provides an OSINT-based CTI from a hacker's perspective by developing the latest AI-driven security technologies. AI SPERA defends against ever-evolving cyber threats, spanning education and research, corporate security teams, white hackers, national agencies, and cybercrime investigation organizations.

