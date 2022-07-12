THE CRITICAL RACE FOR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE IN A CHANGING CLIMATE

Global marketplace MIACES 2022 targets to create USD 68 billion export value and accelerate innovation for agricommodity players

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now calling for agricommodity exhibitors across the region, the Malaysia International Agricommodity Expo & Summit 2022 (MIACES), hosted by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), expects to create over USD 68 billion export value for the sector in a global marketplace event with the participation of over 20 countries.



Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities of Malaysia, YB Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin, highlights, "In line with the recent urge by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to rapidly accelerate digitalization in rural communities in the Asia-Pacific, we recognise that MIACES is a timely step-forward that connects industry players with innovative solutions; contributing towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially as the world faces a changing climate."

Happening at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur from 26 to 28 July, MIACES showcases an exhibition of in-demand commodity products, services, and up-and-coming agri-technology under one roof. The 3-day event also features conferences, roundtable discussions, B2B meetings, and an evening of prestigious awards in recognition of movers and shakers in the sector.

MIACES facilitates market expansion for agri-commodity businesses

With international participation from 20 countries, the industry players and participants at MIACES will be able to gain exposure, expand their investment potential and maximise their products gains into international markets in an industry valued at an estimated USD756 billion globally.

Zuraida adds, "Competition is now at its toughest, with growing demand for food goods in the face of climate change and gaps in food supply worldwide. When breaking into the international market, industry players must adapt fast in leveraging sustainable technological innovations and optimising a dependable ecosystem to minimise reliability and quality issues."

Thus, MIACES will serve as a one-stop centre for meeting the supply and demand within the ecosystem locally and globally, from producers, innovators, trade exporters and importers, and investors, to key policymakers, researchers, and members of academia.

Themed "Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem," showcasing various agricommodity products, this year's MIACES features focus sectors of Palm Oil, Rubber, Timber, Cocoa, Pepper & Kenaf, among the main drivers of the national economy of Malaysia as the summit's hosting country.

Achieve your potential at MIACES

Visit the Malaysia International Agricommodity Expo & Summit (MIACES) to explore, trade, and foster connections that matter! MIACES will open its doors to investors, importers, manufacturers, farmers & growers, suppliers, distributors, academicians and researchers, and other key stakeholders worldwide.

In exciting news, for those interested in participating as partners or exhibitors, MIACES is still open for global industry players to be part of this inaugural event. No matter the scale or nature - from start-ups, small or medium enterprises, and international companies to research institutes and government bodies – all are welcome to exhibit and make your mark! Whether it's machinery, agritech, drone technology, or logistics, MIACES is your next stop to achieve your potential.

For general enquiry or interest in sponsoring or exhibit, contact the MIACES Secretariat at info@myagricommodity.com.

Download more information here:

shorturl.at/hmrt5

See you at MIACES 2022!