Crocus Technology Introduces its 2nd Generation XtremeSense™ TMR 2D Angular Sensor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crocus Technology Inc., a leading supplier of disruptive XtremeSense™ Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR) sensors, today announces the CT310 sensor, a two-dimensional (2D) angular sensor capable of high-resolution measurements due to its low noise performance. The CT310 is the next generation successor product to the CT300 that was released in 2018.

The CT310 is developed using Crocus’s patented XtremeSense™ TMR 2D technology which enables high performance with an ultra-low angular error and excellent stability over a wide magnetic, temperature and voltage ranges to address demanding market requirements. It consists of two full-bridge resistor networks that has an operating range of 25 mT to 90 mT. Over this range, it maintains an angular error of less than 0.25° with compensation over a wide temperature range of -40°C to +150°C. The CT310 could be used in end-of-shaft or side-of-shaft configurations with very high frequency response, and current consumption of less than 250 µA.

“The CT310, built with Crocus’s XtremeSense TMR 2D technology, is a robust angular position sensor with performance that far exceeds competitors’ devices in terms of accuracy, resolution, power consumption, and reliability over temperature and large magnetic field exposure,” says Zack Deiri, President and CEO of Crocus Technology. “The CT310’s high sensitivity (400mV/V) allows designers to utilize the device in their systems without the need for external components such as amplifiers which lowers overall solution cost. It is highly suitable for magnetic-encoder applications replacing outdated optical and mechanical technologies. The CT310 offers contactless angular sensing solutions for applications such as drones, motor control, robotics, white goods, and automotive. Crocus offers an easy to use evaluation board with digital and analog outputs to simplify and expedite customer’s evaluation of the product.”

CT310 is available in wafer/KGD (Known-Good-Die), an 8-lead TSSOP package, and in an ultra-low profile and small form factor 8-lead DFN, 2.00 x 2.00 x 0.45 mm package. Samples are available now and it will be in full production in September 2020.

About Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology develops and manufactures state-of-the-art magnetic sensors based on its patented XtremeSense™ TMR sensor technology. Crocus’ disruptive magnetic sensor technology brings significant advancements to IoT and smart devices, industrial, consumer, medical, and automotive electronics applications demanding high accuracy, high resolution, stable temperature performance, and low power consumption. Crocus is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.crocus-technology.com.

