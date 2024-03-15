CropIn Attains B Corp Certification, Advancing its Mission for Sustainable Agriculture

Cropin, a global leader in digital agriculture solutions, is proud to announce its achievement of B Corp™ Certification, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable food systems worldwide.

As a B Corp™, Cropin joins a prestigious community of businesses dedicated to balancing profit with purpose, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This certification underscores Cropin's ongoing efforts to drive positive change in the agriculture industry by prioritizing sustainability and ethical business practices.

Commenting on the certification, Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Cropin said, "I am both proud and humbled by the prestigious B Corp certification for Cropin. This recognition comes at a crucial juncture when agricultural transformation is imperative to achieve global climate goals. The food systems' significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater consumption, and fossil fuel usage necessitates a transformation, and the Agritech sector, including Cropin, has a crucial role to play. With this certification, we reaffirm our commitment to being a key catalyst for ecosystem stakeholders in this transformative journey."

Cropin's innovative digital solutions empower farmers, agribusinesses, and food supply chain stakeholders to make data-driven decisions, enhance productivity, and ensure the sustainability of agricultural practices. By leveraging technology, Cropin aims to address pressing challenges in food production, environmental conservation, and social equity, driving positive change across the entire food value chain.

With B Corp™ Certification, Cropin reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing purpose alongside profit, driving meaningful progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future for agriculture and food systems worldwide.

About Cropin:

Founded in 2010, Cropin has emerged as a global leader in Agtech, pioneering innovative solutions that revolutionize agriculture. At the heart of our operations lies Cropin Cloud, the world's first industry cloud tailored specifically for agriculture. This groundbreaking platform empowers stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to make informed decisions driven by data, enhancing farming efficiency, productivity, and sustainability through the integration of digital technologies and predictive intelligence.

But Cropin's impact goes far beyond the realm of technology. With over 250 B2B customers and strategic partnerships, we're actively spearheading the 'Ag-intelligence' movement. By digitizing 30 million acres of farmland and positively impacting over 7 million farmers worldwide, Cropin is at the forefront of transforming agriculture on a global scale.

Behind our success lies a robust crop knowledge graph spanning 500 crops and 10,000 varieties across 103 countries. This extensive database fuels the Cropin Cloud, enabling it to provide predictive insights for over 200 million acres of farmland worldwide. Our vision extends beyond technological innovation; we're committed to uniting agribusinesses, development agencies, international organizations, and governments to leverage Agtech solutions for transformative change. Together, we aim to reshape global food systems and achieve climate goals, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

