CropLife Asia Statement: Reaction to New UN Regional Report on State of Food Security and Nutrition in Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With today's launch of the United Nations' (UN) "Asia and the Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition", CropLife Asia released a statement urging more partnership and agricultural technology adoption across the region to help ensure an abundant and accessible supply of safe, nutritious food for all.



"Today's report confirms a sadly familiar refrain for Asia: our region is failing to deliver food security for far too many - particularly among mothers, children and the more vulnerable parts of society," said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, CropLife Asia Executive Director.



"The new data shared today is troubling and simply unacceptable. Nearly two billion people in Asia cannot afford a healthy diet. Meanwhile, two-thirds of our region's children suffer from wasting; and 14 countries in Asia have a prevalence of stunting with children exceeding 30%.



"Ensuring a healthy start for our region's children is crucial. We owe it to this generation and those that will follow to put aside differences and work together to address Asia's growing food crisis. From farm to fork, greater cooperation and collaboration across the region's food supply chain is critically important in helping realize positive nutritional outcomes.



"The innovative technologies of the plant science industry have a key role to play, but it's only one part of the solution. Making certain an ample supply of affordable and nutritious food reaches those who need it most is not a government, civil society or private sector responsibility - it's all our responsibility."



About CropLife Asia



CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at



For more information please contact:



Duke Hipp

Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships

CropLife Asia

Tel: +65 6221 1615

duke.hipp@croplifeasia.org



