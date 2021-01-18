Crossing Boundaries Through "Heritage x Music Festival ON AIR"

The First Online Music Festival in Hong Kong to launch at a Grade 1 Historic Building From Traditional Chinese, Cantonese Opera to Classical, Jazz and Pop Music

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage x Music Festival ON AIR is a three-day music concert, consist of 10 performing groups spanning across various music genres, to be live-streamed and enjoyed at the comfort of your own home, so bundle up to a warm and cozy weekend from Friday – Sunday, 22-24 January.

While retaining the precious legacy of the former Haw Par Mansion, a Grade 1 historic building, now revitalised and converted into Haw Par Music, a centre for cross-cultured exchange through music, heritage, and arts, an internationally renowned musicians and performers will come together and lead audience to a fantastic musical journey through the multi-faceted traditions of music and heritage experiences.

The music festival offers a dynamic platform to showcase musical talent without boundaries. Kicking off with richly diverse groups spicing the first evening (Friday) with Jazz, DJ/vocals and pop music. Award-winning Hong Kong singer-songwriter Adrian Fu will be joined by Hong Kong pop singer and actor Alex Lam, followed by Ma Wai Him, Suona Principal of Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra leading Fusion Pop band Zenwester, concluding the evening with VoSSa Duo, DJ vocalist meets saxophone.

The marathon weekend continues with performances by the plucked-string ensemble of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra. Next up will be Chinese instruments, Yehu and Sanxian in a musical dialogue with Nanyin (Southern Tunes), a traditional Chinese narrative and song art.

Saturday evening headline performance will feature a star-studded line-up of international musicians, with Colleen Lee, Hong Kong's award-winning star pianist and Johnny Sun Yu, Haw Par Music faculty and former Principal Solo Violist of Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig, performing works by Piazzolla, Fauve, Schubert, ending the evening with Schumann Piano Quintet, joined by other Haw Par Music faculty.

Other highlights include another International prize-winning pianist, Rachel Cheung and other artists leading their power to the Hong Kong arts scene.

In addition to tradition, the festival will travel into the jazz world. Led by Nate Wong, the lead drummer and founding member of the popular and award-winning Hong Kong band Nowhere Boys, Wong Way Down, Hong Kong's edgy and artistic jazz band will perform a vibrant collection of original jazz music, bringing the audience to infinite creativity.

The festival closing performance will be performed by Hong Kong's emerging A cappella group VSing, rising to the stage showcasing their talents through distinctive voices in perfect harmony.

The three-day music concert is free. Online registration link: http://bit.ly/39vmBOT

Attachment: Heritage x Music Festival Programme and Performers Bio

Organizer: Haw Par Music

Heritage x Music Festival On Air

Date: 22 – 24 Jan (Fri – Sun)

For registration, please visit http://bit.ly/39vmBOT

Date Time Music Genre Performers 22/1 (Fri) 18:00 – 19:00 Pop Adrian Fu, Singer-songwriter (HPM Faculty) Guest: Alex Lam, Pop Singer 20:00 – 21:00 Fusion Pop Ma Wai Him# x Zenwester 22:00 – 23:00 DJ Vocalist & Saxophone Duo VoSSa Duo Ela Alegre & Lena Cuglietta 23/1 (Sat) 12:00 – 13:00 Chinese Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Plucked-string Ensemble 15:00 – 16:00 Traditional Chinese Nero Lee, Yehu x Kwok Kai-fai, Nanyin x Pamela Siu, Sanxian 20:00 – 21:00 Viola & Piano Duo Johnny Sun, Viola (HPM Faculty) x Colleen Lee, Piano Guests: Amelia Chan, Violin (HPM Faculty) Patrick Yim, Violin (HPM Faculty) Anna Kwan, Cello (HPM Faculty) 22:00 – 23:00 Jazz Band Wong Way Down* Nate Wong, Drums (HPM Faculty) 24/1 (Sun) 12:00 – 13:00 Clarinet & Piano Duo Eric Fung, Clarinet (HPM Faculty) x Rachel Cheung, Piano 15:00 – 16:00 Piano Quartet Phoenix Quartet Katrina Rafferty*, Violin Damara Lomdaridze*, Viola Shelagh Heath, Cello (HPM Faculty) Jacqueline Leung, Piano 20:00 – 21:00 A cappella VSing



*With kind permission of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

#With kind permission of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

