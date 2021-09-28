Crown Announces Lift Truck Upgrade Opportunity with Replacement Program for New Zealand Business

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment, one of the world's largest material handling companies, has launched its latest programme initiative, "Trade In - Trade Up" for New Zealand customers. The programme provides businesses with an option to trade in their used and worn forklifts for the greater quality, better performance and higher efficiency of Crown lift trucks.



Crown Equipment has launched its latest programme initiative, “Trade In - Trade Up” for New Zealand customers. The programme provides businesses with an option to trade in their used and worn forklifts for the greater quality, better performance and higher efficiency of Crown lift trucks.

By trading in their old forklifts to trade up to a new Crown, customers can expect to improve work task performance, health and safety of the operators and overall productivity. Crown's new forklift trade-up programme provides superb performance and modern reliability, reduced maintenance costs and significant operational benefits. Additionally, existing Crown customers also benefit from this programme if they have an old Crown forklift at end of life that needs to be upgraded.

Each trade-up includes:

A free needs analysis of a customer's operation

A complete solution utilising the latest MHE technology

Improved forklift performance and modern reliability

Significant operational and business cost benefits

Reduced maintenance downtime

Local service and support with a nationwide reach

Genuine manufacturer parts

Customers can take advantage of this substantial trade-in offer to replace existing used forklifts with new dependable, high quality Crown equipment at a considerable savings. New Crown forklifts, supported with a comprehensive manufacturer's warranty and quality post-sales Crown service, can help New Zealand businesses improve productivity and efficiency while reducing their total cost of ownership.

Crown has extensive coverage across the North and South islands supporting New Zealand business with the most comprehensive MHE after sales support structure in the country.

Customers can trade in a worn Internal Combustion or Battery Electric forklift and get a minimum of $4,000+GST when trading up to an eligible new Crown forklift. For more information, please visit the "Trade In - Trade Up" promotion page to learn more about the programme.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 15,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

You can also view our online newsroom at https://news.crown.com/nz/.