Crown Expands Sales and Service Distribution Network to Support Growing Demand in Invercargill

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment, one of the world's largest material handling companies and New Zealand's leading forklift brand, has announced the opening of a new company-owned Crown Lift Trucks branch in Invercargill. The new branch demonstrates Crown's commitment to business in the region with the new facility able to enhance the existing operational capacity and efficiencies, thus providing local business support services and continued direct access to Crown's comprehensive one-stop material handling equipment solution.



Crown is the only original equipment forklift manufacturer in Invercargill, providing its customers the significant benefit of working directly with the forklift equipment manufacturer and material handling services provider delivered through highly trained local staff.

Invercargill is the Southernmost city in New Zealand's South Island and is the commercial center for the Southland region, which has clear transport links to main cities and towns via road, rail or domestic airport.

The region's economy is fueled by primary agricultural industries such as farming, fishing and forestry with secondary growing industries such as processing and manufacture plants, wholesale and distribution centers as well as trades, services and retail supporting the community.

The Crown Lift Trucks Invercargill branch supports Crown New Zealand's ability to provide businesses across the various industries in the region with tailored, customised solutions specific to the business need, challenge or requirement demanded by the application. This ability ensures every business is provided with the right material handling solution, when they need it, optimising operational performance to drive business efficiency.

Crown's Invercargill branch provides an industry-leading quality MHE product and service solution offering local business access to the most extensive range of electric, gas and diesel forklift model types available in New Zealand, covering all warehouse and pallet type applications.

"Crown has had a strong presence in the New Zealand market since 1981, servicing the needs of both global and local companies trading in the country with nationwide coverage for over 40 years.

The opening of the Invercargill branch is another milestone in Crown's ongoing effort to ensure exceptional customer support anywhere, every day at any time and strengthens our commitment as a brand to serve our customers across the Southern South Island no matter their location.

Our highly trained local employees demonstrate dedication, hard work and customer care every day in an effort to make a difference to our valued customers," said Kieran White, Managing Director of Crown New Zealand.

Crown New Zealand's Invercargill branch is located at 14 Benmore Street, Prestonville.

To learn more about the Crown Lift Trucks sales and service network visit crown.com or alternatively for all your material handling needs contact the Crown team on 0800 802 002 or email contact.newzealand@crown.com.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 15,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.



