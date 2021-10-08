Crown Records Mangement Taiwan Wins The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Records Mangement Taiwan has won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 in Taiwan. The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is an awards recognition program for organizations that have been identified by their employees as one of Asia's employers of choice and ascertains the best employers to work for.

The Awards ceremony was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, gathering over 5,000 HR practitioners across Asia. As the fourth edition to be held in Taiwan, the Awards saw a record number of Taiwanese firms receiving the Awards, demonstrating Taiwan's leadership in world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence.

Sammy Fong, Regional General Manager, Greater China of Crown Records Management commented on the awards, saying, "We are delighted to have won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 for the first time and I am very proud of our team in Taiwan. The award is a testament to our people who constantly perform to their best of abilities and produce high-quality work."

"We will continue to put the customer at the heart of everything we do, focus on the wellbeing of our employees and remain committed to building a diverse and inclusive organization, ensuring that we will be contributing to our society." Sammy added.

About Crown Records Management

Crown Records Management helps clients to maximize the value of their "corporate memory" through the storage, active management and timely distribution of information assets.

In 40 countries and areas, Crown provides secure archiving and retrieval of information in physical and electronic format, as well as digital imaging, media management and data destruction.

Crown Records Management – The power of memory – www.crownrms.com

Hazel Chan

Regional Marketing Manager, Greater China

hazelchan@crownww.com

