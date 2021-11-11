SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world's largest material handling companies, is updating their stacker line-up with the new small footprint M 3000-20 walkie straddle stacker. The M 3000-20 delivers better visibility, productivity and manoeuvrability for stacking, moving and managing product in retail, small warehouses and other businesses needing to optimise their space.



Crown Updates Stacker Offering with Improved M 3000 Series Walkie Straddle Stacker

"The M 3000-20 improves upon and replaces the Crown M walkie straddle stacker with design changes and new features that raise productivity, ease of use and versatility," said David Sultana, Marketing Director - Asia Pacific of Crown Equipment.

"With a shorter head length, quieter operation and a 900kg capacity, the M 3000-20 is right at home in smaller spaces," said Sultana. "And when it's time to get to work, this new stacker stands out with an additional lift height of 3,655mm – one more pallet position on the rack, double the lifting speed, nearly twice the lowering speed, adjustable straddles and a game-changing feature, the Crown X10® Handle."

The ergonomically designed X10 Handle improves operator comfort and allows the operator to control the vehicle while standing safely to the side. This improves the operator's view and the stacker's manoeuvrability. The handle includes a thumbwheel, raise/lower buttons and a brake override feature. Brake override enables the M 3000-20 to travel with the handle in a near vertical position while staying within the footprint of the truck. Crown stackers provide a significantly tighter turn radius than typical rider counterbalance lift trucks.

The M 3000-20 can be used in many applications as a mobile workstation, which can be precisely positioned to improve productivity and comfort. Also, available is an optional snap-on work platform that creates a work surface for a variety of applications.

Other options include Work Assist accessories, keyless on/off, fork locks, load backrest, a soft start hydraulic package and Crown's InfoLink® operator and fleet management system, which monitors performance and utilisation of connected equipment, people and processes.

The M 3000-20 joins Crown's wide-ranging family of stackers, including straddle, reach, counterbalance and fork over models that address specific applications and challenges.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 15,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.