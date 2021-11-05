CRRC Releases 2021 Australia Sustainability Report.

The third CRRC Australia Sustainability Report shares the company's practices and vision for sustainable development in Australia and highlights its corporate social responsibility (CSR) progress in alignment with local and global sustainability standards.

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Corporation Limited, a subsidiary company of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC, 1766.HK), one of the world's largest rail transportation equipment companies, has released its 2021 Australia Sustainability Report. In continuing its CSR journey while engaging with stakeholders to offer environmentally-friendly rail products and services that create strong social and economic value to Australia, CRRC laid out its CSR goals, strategy and efforts which are organized around four key pillars: products and services, employees, environmental protection, and corporate governance.

"We value each and every employee and partner, strengthen long-term cooperation with local industry chain partners, listen to the voice of our customers, and join forces with stakeholders to create value and achieve long-term sustainable development. To create a harmonious, diverse, and inclusive working space for everyone, we organized community activities throughout the year to facilitate cross-cultural communications for our employees as well as the communities where we operate," said Sun Yongcai, Chairman of CRRC Corporation Limited.



Products and services

CRRC has long been committed to providing Australian customers with high-quality, reliable and energy-efficient products embedded with innovative technologies in an effort to bolster and accelerate the development of local rail transit services. To scale up its research and development capacity and localize its services, CRRC has set up its rolling stock engineering research centre in Melbourne, with a focus on providing prompt and better technical support for customers in the Asia-Pacific region and enhancing its flexibility in vehicle design and manufacturing to meet different local rail standards and requirements.

The COVID-19 global pandemic presented new challenges around the world, and CRRC worked with its subsidiaries to ensure products are delivered to its partners without disruption. For the Sydney Waratah Train Carriages Phase II project, CRRC Changchun established special procedures in the face of pandemic-induced restrictions, meeting the production deadline with the train delivered to Downer in record time. CRRC Qiqihar also coordinated with local authorities and partners across the supply chain to maintain high-efficiency delivery for the BHP's order of ore cars at the height of the pandemic.

Employee care

United by the common goal to explore, innovate and transform global rail systems, CRRC's teams around the world strive to develop and build world-class railway products that individuals and communities alike are dependent on to boost mobility and productivity. CRRC empowers those efforts by prioritizing employee safety—endeavouring to foster an inspiring and friendly work environment for all while offering training programs to unlock their professional potential and goals.

CRRC values the contributions made by individuals from all backgrounds and believes equity, diversity and inclusion are the foundation, as well as the key drivers, to strengthen internal cooperation and deliver high-quality business outcomes. CRRC welcomes young and creative minds and is committed to narrowing the disadvantage gap, so it devotes 15 percent of posts to apprentices and trainees, 7 per cent to disadvantaged groups, coupled with a training management system that provides them with what they need to thrive both personally and professionally

To grow and develop a broad pipeline of railway talent at all levels, CRRC Times Electric Australia (CTEA) and CRRC Changchun Australia provide learning opportunities for current and future employees. Both companies have set up a series of talent development schemes that encompass training sessions, reviews and assessments, ensuring trainees can acquire new skills and professional knowledge to keep up with the demands of the railway industry of today and tomorrow.

Environmental protection

With climate and environmental protection at the top of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, CRRC has joined the front line of global companies to reduce carbon footprint and set up measures to protect eco-systems in accordance with the regulations and laws of Australia and New Zealand. CRRC has invested in sustainable operations to develop environmentally-friendly products and services for local customers while making sure all suppliers are aligned with the company's high production standards.

The SDA1 locomotive developed by CRRC for Australian users is a high-power AC drive locomotive, whose adhesive performance and noise control reach market-leading level. Meanwhile, its diesel engine meets European Stage IIIA emission standards and features outstanding fuel-saving performance.

Governance and risk management

CRRC's subsidiaries in Australia attach great importance to corporate governance and risk management and operate in accordance with international business practices as well as local laws and regulations. CRRC pays taxes according to law, continuously engage in anti-corruption management, and strictly control operational risks.

CRRC's subsidiaries in Australia implement local compliance audits and CRRC's headquarters audit; comply with tax regulations and commissioned authoritative accounting firms to file regular tax returns. They also adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption at all levels, with each manager assigned to Australian offices required to sign an Anti-corruption Letter of Responsibility and submit monthly financial statements to the head office.

For the full report, please visit here.