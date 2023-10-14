The Crucial Role of a Sketchbook in Shaping the Future of an Architecture Student

—

Architectural designer Joao Freitas explores the significance of a sketchbook in the life of an architectural student and how a genuine approach with different mediums can guide them towards a future as a designer.

In the world of architecture, creativity and a profound understanding of design principles are paramount. Francis Ching describes that design fundamentally involves a deliberate and purpose-driven effort. Initially, a designer needs to record the current state of a problem, establish its surroundings, and gather pertinent information for subsequent assimilation and analysis. Behind each deliberate effort that architects envision to transform the built environment lies a sketchbook. For an architectural student, a sketchbook is more than just a repository of drawings; it is a sacred space where ideas are born, nurtured, and developed.

The cultivation of a unique architectural language is a pivotal pursuit, and a sketchbook is a playground for architectural discoveries. A sketchbook provides a safe haven for students to experiment with various concepts, styles, and mediums. By putting pen to paper, students can explore uncharted territories of creativity, helping in refining ideas, understanding spatial relationships, and visualizing design concepts.

Louis Kahn described an honest building not as a miraculous occurrence but as a process of struggle. And, it's essential for architects to recognize this fact. Students should also acknowledge this within the process of developing their technique while searching for their architectural language. The pictures of an ideal sketchbook showcased on social media accounts fail to depict the reality of the design exploration process, that can go beyond freehand sketching.

Diagramming and writing in a sketchbook can also be transformative. They help students articulate their design intent and thought process. Diagrams are a powerful tool for simplifying complex ideas, making them more accessible. Furthermore, the act of writing in a sketchbook encourages students to reflect on their designs, fostering a deeper understanding of architectural principles.

“My exploration while pursuing my undergraduate studies in architecture imposed a question whether I wrote a lot more in my sketchbook other than drew on it”, says Freitas. It was not until his Master of Architecture program at the University of Pennsylvania that he understood that his outlet for architecture was, in fact, writing. He continues: “While I allowed myself to express my architectural understanding through narrative, it took me many years to identify my genuine passion for architectural writing.”

A sketchbook is a compass that guides architectural students toward their future as designers. It helps them develop a unique design language and style. The sketches, diagrams, and writings collected over the years become a portfolio of their growth and evolution as designers. This portfolio can serve as a testament to their dedication and creativity, but most importantly a genuine approach towards a future as a designer. As they fill the pages of their sketchbooks, they are not merely creating drawings; they are forging their path toward becoming their most authentic designers.



