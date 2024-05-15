Crux Commercial Partners Welcomes Kalvyn McDaniel as New Mortgage Broker

Kalvyn McDaniel joins Crux Commercial Partners as a mortgage broker, bringing expertise from USC Marshall School and experience in commercial finance. His focus on construction, acquisition, and refinancing across various property types aligns with Crux's innovative approach and commitment to excellence in real estate finance.

Crux Commercial Partners, a leading name in commercial real estate finance, proudly announces Kalvyn McDaniel's addition to their team as a mortgage broker. With an impressive background blending academic excellence and industry experience, McDaniel brings a fresh perspective and experience from a national company.

Kalvyn McDaniel, a distinguished graduate from the USC Marshall School of Business, specializes in construction, acquisition, and refinancing, with a keen focus on retail, self-storage, and industrial properties. His decision to join Crux Commercial Partners comes after a successful two-year tenure at Marcus & Millichap, where he honed his skills in navigating the complex landscape of commercial finance.

The leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of Jake Wilson, Partner of Crux Commercial Partners, heavily influenced McDaniel's move to Crux. The Tacoma Washington firm's reputation as a top-tier real estate finance team, recognized for providing unparalleled support throughout every transaction level, attracted McDaniel.

What sets Crux apart, in McDaniel’s view, is its world-class team of financing experts, which notably exceeds the capabilities found at other capital market finance companies. The firm boasts a robust roster including a Banking Relationship Manager, who cultivates relationships with hundreds of debt providers to stay abreast of the best financing options for various property types and investment scenarios.

Additionally, Crux’s team features underwriters who evaluate the financial viability of commercial properties, a commercial real estate finance placement specialist who facilitates connections between borrowers and lenders, and a dedicated team of loan processors who ensure the smooth closing of loans.

Kalvyn McDaniel shared his enthusiasm about joining Crux, stating, "I'm excited to be part of a firm that not only values but actively fosters relationships at every transaction level. Crux's commitment to excellence, combined with its comprehensive support and innovative approach, positions us to achieve unparalleled success for our clients."

With McDaniel’s arrival, Crux Commercial Partners reinforces its commitment to leading the industry by enriching its team with talented professionals who share the firm's vision for innovation and excellence in commercial real estate finance.

About the company: Crux Commercial Partners is a boutique commercial real estate finance firm renowned for its strategic execution, integrity, and efficiency. Specializing in comprehensive lending solutions across various sectors, Crux excels in closing challenging deals, setting new standards in the commercial finance industry. For more information, visit https://www.cruxcre.com/.

