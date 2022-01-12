CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces the Release of Corr-Ze™ 200 Gel from Corrosion Innovations

Eco-friendly corrosion prevention product allows coatings to last decades

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, in partnership with Corrosion Innovations, has announced the much-anticipated release of the Corr-Ze™ 200 Gel surface treatment product. This revolutionary gel meets SSPC-SP 8 Pickling Standard and is applied directly to prepared, rusted metal surface areas. Once the gel has been applied and allowed to dwell on the corroded site, rinse with Corr-Ze™ 100 for optimal results.

This two-step process pristinely cleans the metal at a microscopic level to remove surface impurities, including water-soluble contaminants such as chlorides, sulfates, and nitrates, as well as non-water-soluble contaminants such as sulfides, flash rust, and blast media. The result is a passive surface that provides superior coating adhesion.

The non-toxic and biodegradable Corr-Ze™ 200 Gel improves coating performance while significantly reducing carbon footprints by eliminating the need for repeat surface preparation and same-day coating in most environments. Corr-Ze™ products are water-based and dry quickly without leaving any film or residue at any concentration. Unlike competing products, Corr-Ze™ corrosion treatments will not damage blasting equipment (valves, ceramic rods, and dynamic seals).

With more than 200 years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience, CRW Consulting & Distribution's team of NACE-certified corrosion experts are devoted to identifying and treating impurities that unnecessarily cost time, money, and precious resources. The organization is proud to provide a simple yet powerful solution to the chronic problem of premature coating failure. To purchase or learn more about the corrosion-preventing Corr-Ze™ surface treatment products, visit https://www.crwusa.com .

CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, in partnership with Corrosion Innovations, is dedicated to solving the problem of corrosion through research, product development, outreach, education, and professional services. The company assists organizations in streamlining processes and reducing operating and ownership costs by eliminating the most common cause of coating failure. It also optimizes coating adhesion and reliability and lowers required maintenance frequency and scope. In addition to making Corr-Ze™ products available for distribution, CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC will continue research to identify contaminants and other interference impurities, develop environmentally safe, effective, and economical solutions. The company will assist leading organizations in pursuing best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of all metal surfaces.

