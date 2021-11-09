Cryptex Assists People in Buying Real Estate Using Cryptocurrencies

Platform for private cryptocurrency trading Cryptex can now assist customers in acquiring real estate.

—

"We investigated the potential of purchasing and selling real estate for cryptocurrency and discovered multiple options in several jurisdictions." Despite the fact that the legal framework varies widely from country to country, our attorneys will assist you in determining the best ways to carry out the transaction. As a result, we can assist interested parties in completing identical transactions in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, St. Kitts & Nevis, and a number of other countries.

Our team is prepared to handle the transaction from start to end. This will comprise the selection of real estate based on predetermined criteria, consultation, and legal assistance. We assume all duties to communicate with either the seller or the buyer in order to entirely relieve our clients of troublesome engagements," explains a Cryptex representative.

As a result, it is now feasible to purchase or sell real estate in exchange for any of the market's available cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and other prominent currencies.

About the company

Cryptex, which was founded five years ago, provides private services to its consumers. KYC is not required for exchanging or trading, and there are no limitations or constraints. Cryptex's personal attention to customer demands enables it to discover answers for even the most unusual requirements.

