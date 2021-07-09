Crypto Broker LMT (Let Me Trade) announces Summer Campaigns & reinforce platform into Intuitive Operation for crypto beginners

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of Bitcoin price to its all-time-high above $63,000 has gained unprecedented attention to crypto market in 2021. However, at the end of the Q2, all cryptocurrencies had taken a dip in their prices. While investors are waiting for market bounce back and re-enter the market, there are more and more platforms that have emerged in this fast-growing market. It is essential to choose a trustworthy trading platform for investing.

According to recent research, most of the crypto beginners have fears in price volatility and complex trading rules in different platforms. LMT has made trading simple and easy. It reflects into LMT's intuitive operation, user-friendly interface and simple access. The continuous upgrades in the LMT platform will continue to ensure that. With its 24 hours support in different languages, LMT users' enquiries can be resolved in a timely manner.

In this volatile crypto market, even the most experienced trader could hesitate. Campaigns hosted by LMT may help you enter the crypto market with more confidence. The campaigns will be diversified in content in different demographic areas. Visit LMT's website (https://lmt.trade) for more campaign's details.

About LMT

LMT stands for LET ME TRADE, is a leading crypto broker operated by multi-national team that provides a wide range of trading services to investors. LMT aims to enable traders to excel in trading.

LMT was found in early 2019. It is developed by a team of professionals with years of experience in cryptocurrencies, traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Feature Highlight - Copy Trading

Copy trading allows followers to copy trades made by professional traders. It makes crypto trading become much easier. Following traders can also share trading profits with professional traders as an incentive. There are more and more members globally joining the LMT copy trading community.

PR & Media Contact

Public Relations & Operations Division

Tel. +84 826680652

Email: support@lmt.trade

Official Website: https://www.lmt.trade

Telegram @letmetrade

App "LMT Pro" are available on Google Play& App Store

