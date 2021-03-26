Crypto exchange Bityard has launched forex trading service for global investors

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 26 March 2021 - Bityard, the world's leading cryptocurrency derivative exchange, has launched its forex trading service in more than 150 countries. From now on, the contract for difference (CFD) trading pairs on Bityard cover multiple asset types including cryptocurrency, index, commodity, and forex.













Facing possible coming drop of active crypto traders, Bityard begins to offer forex trading service, providing more options for global investors.

Before the bull market started in 2020, Bityard focused on its crypto CFDs service, which allowed Bityard users to make profits with smaller cryptocurrency market price fluctuation. When Bitcoin prices went up in late 2020, Bityard launched spot trading service to let its users buy and sell Bitcoin as well as other types of popular altcoins. Bityard aims to provide different types of trading services, which helps global users to trade and invest in crypto assets in both bull and bear markets.

The bull market began with the large amount of Bitcoin purchase and hold actions from many institutes including Greyscale, and Bitcoin have surpassed its all-time high record multiple times since then. Due to increasing profit taking actions by some of the institutes, Bitcoin price became more unstable and went down many times. Right now, there is not yet any clear sign showing that the bull market is over, but current asset selling actions from big crypto investors might indicate that Bitcoin is somewhere near its peak in the current bull run.

Fortunately, global investors still can switch to crypto CFDs or trade other type of assets to make profits on Bityard if the crypto bull market really ends early.