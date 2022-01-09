Crypto platform BNBMeta introduces FIRST-ever community-driven platform for monetizing lands and metaverse experience

BNBMeta is a next-gen crypto platform that has come up with a community-driven platform for monetizing land/assets and metaverse experience on Binance Smart Chain.

A new-age crypto platform is all set to dawn in a new wave in the crypto scene. Titled “BNBMeta”, the portal is launching the FIRST-ever community-driven platform for monetizing land/assets and metaverse experience on Binance Smart Chain. BNBMeta is soon to have its Whitelisted IDO Presale or PinkSale this month.

$BNBMETA is the native token of BNBMeta. The token will be launched on Pancakeswap.

In an exclusive interview, the leading spokesperson from BNBMeta shared that the upcoming presale is scheduled for January 22, 2022, 13:00 (UTC).

The Hard Cap is 600 BNB.

Contribution: 0.3 – 2 BNB

“We are excited to share with you all that we are soon to have the first round of our presale or pink sale at the end of this month. We are currently offering 50 limited whitelist spots only – so please hurry up to register for the sale and also inform your friends”, stated the spokesperson from BNBMeta.

The FIRST-of-its-kind, BNBMeta is a visionary and ambitious project, backed by a long list of cutting-edge features.

Innovative auto-buyback function

An in-built smart contract function, Auto-buyback is designed to automatically buy back different sums of $BNBMETA whenever someone will sell their tokens. The process will help to stabilize the token prices, which will eventually benefit the investors more than manual buybacks.

SAFU HOLDers Choice

The initial liquidity pool of the token is locked under PinkSale for 12 months. The platform will have its contract independently audited by a leading smart contract auditing firm just before the start of the presale. The platform also has a KYC Certificate. Moreover, BNBMeta has officially announced not to carry any private sale.

Advanced anti-dump contract design

The spokesperson shared that the sell tax on $BNBMETA is higher than the buy tax. As a result, users will receive reflections from every transaction and will especially benefit in times of high volume and volatility. This procedure facilitates the "Diamond Hand" strategy, enabling the platform to attract long-term investors.

Tokens reserved for CZ

10% $BNBMETA tokens have been reserved for Binance CEO CZ and his team. The reserved tokens will be utilized to incentivize the Binance team that will participate in the BNBMeta project as project advisor. In case, there is no partnership, the locked tokens will be burned.

Utility token for Metaverse ecosystem

The $BNBMETA token is a utility token. It can be used to sell or buy lands, NFT items, characters and more. The token can also be used to support various DeFi applications like loans or staking. The BNBMeta development team is developing more use cases to enhance the intrinsic value of $BNBMETA in the coming months.

Huge allocation for marketing

The BNBMeta platform has reserved around 5% of its token for digital marketing campaigns. In addition, 4% of every $BNBMETA transaction is used directly for marketing activities.

“We are investing largely on marketing and promotional efforts to improve brand awareness and attract new investors.”

For more information, please visit https://bnbmeta.net or telegram channel https://t.me/bnbmeta.

