Crypto Trading Firm Satori Research Raises Series A from Alameda Research and Alan Howard

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satori Research (www.satoriresearch.io), a digital asset startup offering a range of cryptocurrency finance services, announced the closing of undisclosed amount for its Series A fundraising. The round was participated by heavyweights from both the digital assets and traditional finance space; Alameda Research, represented the former, while Alan Howard represented the latter.

New funding will be dedicated to expanding its operations to meet client demand and add new services offered to clients.

"We place paramount importance to proper risk management and mitigation, and in minimizing uncertainties as much as we can for our clients," said Teong Hng, CEO and co-founder of Satori Research. "Our founding team came from traditional finance background, where we spent decades doing first class business the first class way- traits we will continue into this new, dynamic industry". Highlighting the extremely volatile digital asset market, he further noted that the Company's priority is in establishing and following strict, institutional-grade procedures across all aspects of business.

"We are building the bridge for investors to get exposures into crypto," said Ian Lam, co-founder of Satori Research. "Cryptocurrency market will serve as an alternative asset class for investors looking to diversify their portfolio, and enhance their yield in the zero-interest rate environment. We are seeing increasing demand from institutional investors to gain exposure to digital assets, and believe the trend will continue and accelerate going forward."

Founded in 2020, Satori Research offers broad array of services, including fund management specializing in market-neutral quantitative strategies, market making, and research and advisory services. It also has an active proprietary trading book, and has been beefing up its venture capital mandate, with initial focus on Solana-based, Web3-related projects. Prior to finding Satori Research in 2020, the core team set up and ran cryptocurrency trading and exchange business in SBI Holdings, and previously worked together in JP Morgan's Chief Investment Office.

