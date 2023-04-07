Crypto WealthBay Launches Report On Secure Act Benefits For Retirement Savers

Crypto WealthBay has published a report on the Secure 2.0 Act that was recently signed into law, to help US employees better understand how these new laws will impact their retirement plans and decide on the investment options they should consider to protect their savings.

Crypto WealthBay's newly published report alerts retirement savers to the Secure 2.0 Act’s effects on their retirement accounts and how they can take advantage of these changes.

Crypto WealthBay’s latest report comes to shed light on the way these legislative changes will impact individuals' approach to retirement planning and also explains why these reforms will likely spur demand for precious metals for retirement investments.

The Secure Act (or the “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement” Act) was approved by then-President Trump in December 2019. The Act allowed Americans to invest more funds in tax-advantaged accounts, making it easier for them to save for retirement. The revised Act details plans for the establishment of new investment products, including precious metals coins.

“We believe investors should have the choice to invest in unconventional assets to build and protect their wealth for greater diversification,” Kevin L. CEO at Crypto WealthBay explained. “Diversification is a cornerstone of more effective and safer retirement investing through alternative assets that aren’t correlated to the Mainstreet stock market.”

The report outlines additional provisions of the revised Act impacting retirement savings accounts like 401(k) plans, Roth IRAs, SEP plans, SIMPLE plans, and others. Overall, these changes give employees more investment options and more ways to manage their retirement portfolios, Kevin L. @ Crypto WealthBay says.

According to the expert, the revised Act could favorably impact precious metals investing, especially silver. Because the Act calls for greater transparency in the pricing and trading of precious metals, it could help make the market fairer and more stable. Consequently, individuals with longer working careers and more disposable income may increasingly divert their retirement savings into precious metals like silver.

"Physical silver has a lower cost to entry than gold, and greater room to appreciate in this environment. Silver IRAs are becoming more favorable for retirement investors not only looking to preserve their wealth, but grow it as well," according to Kevin L. @ Crypto WealthBay.

