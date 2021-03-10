Cryptology Asset Group Purchases Additional Block.one Shares in the amount of $30 million

Block.one, the publisher of the EOSIO software and the decentralized social media platform, Voice.com, boasts one of the world's largest Bitcoin balance sheets

VALLETTA, MALTA - EQS Newswire - 10 March 2021 - Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced it has purchased an additional $30 million worth of Block.one shares in a private transaction. This is the third new investment Cryptology has made in the past three weeks as it aggressively executes its 2021 strategy of being one of Europe's most active investors in the crypto and blockchain industry.





Cryptology is one of the largest institutional investors in Block.one, now holding approx. 3.4% (on a non-diluted share capital base) of the crypto behemoth. As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.





Cryptology's founding investor, Christian Angermayer, said "Block.one's CEO Brendan Blumer is truly one of the most visionary entrepreneurs I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany Block.one on its exciting journey, and I look forward to the full realization of Brendan's vision for Block.one in the near future."





"Block.one is one of the preeminent players in the entire crypto industry and I am elated to be expanding Cryptology's exposure to one of our flagship portfolio companies", said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology's CEO. "I look forward to the unveiling of projects they have been developing in stealth in the near future and further expanding Cryptology's collaborative relationship with Brendan and the Block.one team."





In addition to having significant exposure to Block.one on its own balance sheet, Cryptology also manages further stakes in Block.one on behalf of several institutional investors with additional upside participation for Cryptology. The upside participation equals an approx. 0.5% additional stake in block.one.





About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.





About Block.one:

Block.one is the global leader in high-performance blockchain software. In 2018, it published the EOSIO software, a free, open-source protocol designed to be adapted and utilized by the developer community and companies to create a secure and transparent back-end system. EOSIO is regarded as the fastest, most scalable, most active blockchain software in the world. It addresses the limitations of first-generation blockchain platforms while retaining the core benefits of the technology: security, accountability and immutability. Block.one also aims to foster a robust blockchain ecosystem through developing and supporting projects built on EOSIO via its venture capital unit, EOS VC. For further information, please visit block.one, voice.com and eos.io.



