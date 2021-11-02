CryptoProfit Launches, Aims to Disrupt the Crypto Mining Industry

CryptoProfit has recently made crypto mining even more profitable for its customers by waiving off the custom as well as shipping fees.

CryptoProfit, an innovative creation is proud to announce its launch, as it aims to take the Crypto Mining industry to new heights. Mining is steadily emerging as a popular choice amongst crypto enthusiasts looking for profits.

And that’s where CryptoProfit arrives to make things simpler. The noted technology company's recently released ASIC miners, CP 1, CP 2, and CP PRO have brought about a paradigm shift in how people approach crypto mining. Both these products can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with an immensely high profit-making potential.

Suited for everyone

While designing its crypto miners, CryptoProfit has invested heavily in maximizing the hash rate with moderate power consumption. CP Pro is the company's product that is perfectly suited for beginners.

Both these products come pre-configured and can be used at home because they don't create a lot of noise. The units can operate with a moderate internet data speed of just 10 kb/second.

Hash Power and Power Consumption:

CP 1 Miner: Bitcoin 390 TH/s, Litecoin 45 GH/s, Ethereum 3 GH/s, and Monero 3.5 MH/s, and 600 W power consumption.

CP 2 Miner: Bitcoin 650 TH/s, Litecoin 68 GH/s, Ethereum 6 GH/s, and Monero 8 MH/s, and 800 W power consumption.

CP Pro Miner: Bitcoin 2150 TH/s, Litecoin 220 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Monero 19 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.

The monthly power cost for CP PRO is less than 300 USD. Unlike any other product available in the market, depending on the coin mined, AW Pro makes it simpler and comfortable, for everyone.

About CryptoProfit

CryptoProfit is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

