CSG CMCO Liz Bauer Joins the TM Forum Diversity & Inclusion Council

Appointment amplifies CSG’s commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future for the telecommunications industry

LONDON, UK - News Direct - 9 November 2021 - CSG ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Liz Bauer, chief marketing & customer officer, is joining the TM Forum's Diversity & Inclusion Council , which is a global collaboration project that aims to make the telecommunications industry the most diverse and inclusive in the world. Achieving this goal will help accelerate the transformation of the industry itself and underpin its continued success in the digital economy.





As a member of CSG's Executive Governance Committee for Environmental, Social, and Government (ESG) and DE&I, Bauer has been instrumental in establishing the company's diversity and inclusion programs, including the appointment of its first-ever chief diversity officer. Throughout her career, Bauer has led with compassion and empathy to reach across business silos and establish a common purpose, ensuring employees are seen, heard, and inspired to drive growth and further industry innovation. Her business acumen and innovative approach to problem-solving and track record of developing and delivering customer-focused strategic programs will help drive the impact of the Forum's work to advance the telecom industry's inclusion journey and accelerate change.





"The telecoms industry must address DE&I to remain competitive, relevant, and sustainable over the next decade," said Nik Willetts, TM Forum CEO. "That journey starts with commitment from the top, beyond HR where the responsibility for improving diversity and inclusion often sits. Committing to an inclusive and diverse workforce isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do. It's critical that the telco industry considers DE&I a strategic issue as well as a moral imperative. We are delighted to welcome Liz Bauer to the council. Her dedication to elevate ESG awareness and unify the industry to do better collectively will be invaluable to help us realise this bold ambition."





"As a technology leader, CSG is motivated and committed to close the DE&I gap and drive real and lasting change for the industry and ultimately for consumers around the globe," said Bauer. "No company can solve this challenge in isolation. We must collectively level the playing field, root out biases, and create a more inclusive future – not only because it's the right thing to do on a societal level, but because diverse ideas and viewpoints drive innovation and move technology forward. With TM Forum's leadership, our industry can realise a unique, universal inclusion and diversity score to help us evaluate our performance and identify opportunities for improvement. This standard and cross-industry collaboration are crucial to propel the more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future that consumers demand."





For more than a decade, CSG has been an active participant in TM Forum activities, including training, compliance, certification and thought leadership. The company is a staunch advocate of TM Forum's standardised frameworks for applications and processes, along with the common nomenclature needed for the industry to communicate and collaborate. The company is also signatory to the TM Forum's Open API Manifesto and the Open Digital Architecture, and COO Ken Kennedy is a member of the TM Forum Beyond Connectivity Board.





