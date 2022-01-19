With the CSO Italy project The European Art of Taste, kiwi becomes the protagonist in Asia

BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the climatic difficulties that limited production, in 2021 the kiwifruit grown from the Mediterranean, particularly in Italy, continues to record the appreciation of consumers all over the world thanks to a superior quality and taste of these fruits, which settled in the 1950s and today among the first in the world. True masterpieces of nature that the project The European Art of Taste has helped to promote among consumers across countries and regions in China, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, thanks to the funding from the EU, CSO Italy, and leading Italian companies in the sector.

In recent years, the Italian cultivation of kiwi has seen, in fact, a continuous increase in production and dedicated hectares, reaching over 25 thousand hectares of crops, evenly distributed in Lazio (5,219 ha), Emilia Romagna (3,491 ha), Piedmont (3,182 ha), Calabria (2,620 ha) and Veneto (1,955 ha). Due to the predominance of the cultivation of green kiwi, characterized by 90% of the Hayward cultivar which extends for over 19 thousand hectares (source Agrintesa), the new types with yellow and red pulp are increasingly important.

Precisely the yellow kiwi, thanks to its sweet and aromatic flavor, is increasingly appreciated and widespread, registering a growth of + 23% in 2020 compared to the previous year, with an extension that exceeds 5 thousand hectares (Agrintesa) which, in 2021, to a production of over 75,000 tons (+ 6% on 2020).

The Italian kiwifruit market, leader in Europe in terms of production and areas invested, is stable and constantly growing especially abroad, marking a total of 295 million euros in 2021, with growth of + 12.7% compared to the year. previous (Source Istat), positive data despite the cultivation difficulties dictated by climate change which, due to late frosts, limited the yield of the fruit.

To distinguish the kiwi of European origin that concentrates production in Italy and, to a lesser extent in Greece, France and Spain, there is the great tradition of cultivation that combines the newest plant protection and production techniques with traditional care, a great quality of the fruit and the safety guaranteed by strict controls along the entire supply chain.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch