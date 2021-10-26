CT Event Asia to host 5G TECH 2021

Paving the road to Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the 5G TECH 2021 as a Hybrid Event utilizing a seamless platform ensuring inclusion regardless of travel restrictions. This event will take place in the JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur, scheduled for 30th November – 2nd December 2021.



Organised under the themed "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G", this exclusive and innovative platform brings together key experts of 5G across a wide range of industries comprising of Technology, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Telecommunication, Energy and Utility, Financial services, Aviation, Ports, Automation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Gaming and many others. In collaboration with leading technology companies, nationwide and internationally, CT Event Asia aims to highlight how Malaysian industries can harness 5G, the ultra-fast connectivity to better serve their customers, offer new products and services, reduce costs, and reinvent the business model.

Attracting 1,000+ senior representatives from across the 5G ecosystem and +60 outstanding and well-known speakers, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa, will be officiating the Event with an honorary keynote speech unveiling the outline of the event. Together with leading sponsors like Telekom Malaysia, FORTINET, EdgePoint, Vive Enterprise Stories, NTT Docomo, Qualcomm, 27 Digital, 5G TECH is set to create more opportunities and exposure for companies in this era of digital transformation.

Our delegates are targeted across leading strategy and innovation leaders, government decision-makers, chief technology officers, C-level industry leaders, IOT related industry leaders, researchers interested in digital transformation, public sector representatives to discuss issues of importance to the development of 5G network in the region.

The Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Mr. Bangaly Camara shared that the 5G TECH 2021 forum is organized and tailored to the theme of "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G".

When asked about the reasons behind organizing this event, the Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Bangaly Camara said: "As the world has changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependence on network speed, capacity, and security has never been greater. The 5G phenomenon, is seen as not just a generational step, but as a way for the society to advance together towards a more connected future."

With the possibility to attend both online and in person, 5G TECH 2021 is set to be BIGGER than ever. Don't miss out on the chance to find out what's on the horizon for your business and how you can reap the benefits of the ultra-fast connectivity.

The 5G TECH 2021 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit at: https://www.5gtech-ctasia.com/ or request for the event brochure at: https://www.5gtech-ctasia.com/register_now.html

