CTX Cooperates with BSI on Green Finance and Carbon Neutrality Standards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberdyne Tech Exchange Pte., Ltd ("CTX") and BSI China (a group company of the British Standards Institution) have announced a new cooperation agreement on implementing carbon neutralisation and green financing standards on the Singapore-based exchange.



(From top left, clockwise) Dr Bo Bai (CTX), Kelvin Wong (CTX) and Frank Zhang (BSI)

The agreement, signed today in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, includes BSI carrying out the carbon footprint verification and certification for listings on the digital green exchange. Issuers and investors of asset-backed securities will be able to participate securely, knowing that carbon disclosures and carbon neutrality claims will have met rigorous international standards such as ISO 14064, ISO 14067 and PAS 2060.

The parties confirmed the scope of cooperation provides for further development, implementation, and promotion of green finance standards.

Bo Bai, Executive Chairman of CTX, said:

"CTX is delighted to cooperate with the BSI on building confidence in the markets by implementing strict, science-driven standards to listed assets. We are combining the BSI's more than 120-year history of standards setting and standards certification with CTX's proprietary technologies to ensure the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically climate action, remain at the forefront of our activities."

Frank Zhang, Managing Director, Greater China at BSI:

"BSI will utilize the well-recognized international standards such as ISO 14064, ISO 14067 and PAS 2060 to guide and certify companies in their journey to measure and reduce carbon footprint and to achieve carbon neutrality. BSI carbon footprint and carbon neutrality certification can provide a recognised method to substantiate claims by companies around climate change efforts and to enhance their sustainability credentials. We are looking forward to working with CTX on developing advanced technologies to allow for frictionless assessment, verification and documentation of carbon related information for investors on the exchange."

About Cyberdyne Tech Exchange Pte., Ltd.

The Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) is a digital green marketplace for accredited and institutional investors that enables the financing of carbon removal projects around the world, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Using NASDAQ's advanced trading and surveillance technology, CTX ensures that new services and products that address the urgent environmental and ecological need benefit from open architecture – bringing transparency to price discovery and fairness for all parties. CTX permits investors to access high-quality, authenticated offsets through their proprietary carbon neutrality tokens (CNT) – safe in the knowledge that the same schemes are not sold on multiple occasions thanks to unique identifiers within its blockchain ledger.

About British Standards Institute

The British Standards Institution (BSI) is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 86,000 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

For more information on BSI standards, including the PAS 2060 specification for the demonstration of carbon neutrality, please visit the BSI website www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/pas-2060-carbon-neutrality

