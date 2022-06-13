Cubo: The Optimal Virtual Office to Stay Connected With Your Team

—

During the pandemic and post-pandemic, organizations have allowed more employees to work remotely. Maintaining good collaboration remotely has been a struggle as a lack of communication can lead to a lack of good synchronization. Cubo Incorporate has recently launched a SaaS product, Cubo, a virtual office that brings remote and hybrid teams together in one place.



Cubo aims to build an innovative digital business world to migrate business connections from offline to online. It also helps to reduce the friction between team collaboration and business cooperation. This product delivers an all-in-one integrated platform to fix issues remote teams encounter. Users can now download and try for free, available in Mac and Windows version.



One of the features available will show the total visibility of the team. At one glance, it allows employers to capture the real-time status update of their staff. Employers can see which user is engaged in one-on-one conversations or group discussions and meetings that are being scheduled. Full transparency allows the employer to monitor how the team is running and brings back trust, essential for a team to function. Because of the transparency it provides, employees also no longer feel the anxiety of not being trusted by their leaders



In this day and age, having the ability to have more human touch and an efficient way to hold a seamless communication is always the challenge. With Cubo, it allows opportunity to build a fun teamwork with just one click of a button! The TapChat features allows for easy communication while reducing time-consuming text messages and back and forth emails. To make things easier, Meeting Hub is another feature that is integrated to help create new meeting sessions and speeds up decision making. This allows users to skip the hassle of sending an invitation link and awaiting confirmation.



During the ongoing discussion, Listen-In is a non-interference function which allows the users to join, observe and get first hand information straight away. Having this function available for team members allows for informations to be shared among everyone and keep track of ongoing works within the team.



One of the way to improve the synergy of the company is networking between colleagues. The friendship built, locating mentors, sharing information and creating a more comfortable work environment are all the heartbeats of a company culture. Introducing Social Lounge, a features to a relaxed space where users can engage in virtual fun activities and socialize while taking a break for mental refreshment. Cubo helps to bring back the vibrating life of an office through an online gamified version. Book a demo to get to know more!



Cubo also brings real-time and extensive communication that is fully supported by visuals. Visualization helps to stimulate more engagement which will overcome the feeling of disconnection or isolation generated by remote work. Cubo’s significant benefit over existing products that improve internal collaboration at different levels is the combination of real-time and long-standing connections.



“Through the usage of Cubo, users can work like how they did in everyday office life,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Cubo was greatly inspired by virtual reality and how it can be adapted to the future of work. The company believes that everything will be online and remote in a digital world in the future. Cubo is here to bring its contribution to this revolution and speed up the process.”



Companies looking to try this virtual office could reach out to Cubo. By booking a free demo, a team member will walk the customer through the platform and demonstrate how our solution aims to help and bring remote and hybrid teams together in one place. Cubo is bringing the solution to facilitate remote collaboration and boost efficiency.



About Cubo World Incorporate



Cubo is an online virtual office ahead of its time, aimed at bringing remote and hybrid teams together in one place. The company brings solutions to facilitate remote collaboration and boost efficiency. Through Cubo, clients can actually see their teammates’ avatars move, sit, work together and talk freely. Now, with the vibrating life, you can feel the engagement again and the positive work atmosphere back. Our features will help organizations to reach optimal levels in terms of collaboration and productivity.

