Amidst the quest for high-quality and verified sales data, CUFinder, a leading brand in B2B lead generation and data enrichment, offers businesses a reliable source that guarantees the highest data accuracy rate. This assurance makes finding their ideal customers a breeze.

CUFinder has crafted advanced, intelligent, and automated B2B prospecting engines to search for company and contact data. Moreover, it offers businesses over 28 data enrichment services. This automates and facilitates the time-consuming and complex activities of the data cleansing and enriching process.

"At CUFinder, we believe every company deserves to access its targeted clients easily and quickly, that's why we've developed a user-friendly and intuitive data provider platform that allows them to reach their ideal customer profiles faster with an accuracy rate of over 98% and a 3x connect rate," Marry Jalilibaleh said, CUFinder’s marketing manager.

CUFinder has one of the largest business and contact databases compared to similar platforms, with over 262 million company profiles and over 419 million personal profiles worldwide, especially in the US and Europe. This allows businesses to uncover the most up-to-date and accurate data in seconds.

Jalilibaleh commented, "Our database contains millions of records by industry, company size, and geographic location, most importantly covering Europe, North Europe, the US, APAC, and the rest of the world. As such, you can find the most accurate B2B data anywhere.”

When asked how sales data is gathered, Mary continues, “Well, our team collects data from various reliable and public sources, including social media profiles, public records, web scraping, government organizations, and large companies. Our expert team scrutinizes and validates each record to ensure that our sales data is up-to-speed, valid, and relevant."

Additionally, customer-enriched data CUFinder collects including demographics, firmographics, geographics, technographic, and intent data.

Data provided by CUFinder is downloadable as CSV files as well as can be seamlessly integrated with popular CRM systems and sales engagement tools, such as HubSpot, Outreach, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper, SalesLoft, Zoho, Zapier, Close, etc.

The most popular services of CUFinder include:

- Contact Search

- Company Search

- CRM Enrichment

- University Search

- Professor Search

- Email Finder

- CEOs Email Finder

Furthermore, CUFinder's lead generation pricing plans for businesses start at $49 per month, and people can use them to search for highly accurate leads.

Businesses and B2B companies can sign up for a free trial with CUFinder’s data Enrichment, Academic, and Prospect engines and receive 15 credits at no cost monthly as well.

For more information about CUFinder and its subscription plans, businesses can visit CUFinder website and learn how to manage their data effectively.

Conclusion

For anyone looking to find precise and reliable B2B sales data, CUFinder is a trustworthy and proven source for lead generation and customer data enrichment. That’s why this sales intelligence software covers all global regulations related to data privacy, including GDPR and CCPA. With CUFinder's lead generation and enrichment tools, companies can generate high-quality leads successfully.



