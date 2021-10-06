CUHK elevates students' research to the next level

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - Having solid support is crucial in conducting any successful academic research. The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) offers financial support up to US$210,000 , covering tuition fee, monthly stipend, conference and research-related travel expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantee on-campus accommodation to support student's research studies.









HKPFS spares no effort to boost student's academic journey. With this well-rounded support, students could focus on their research and enjoy the campus life at CUHK. Being the world city of Asia, Hong Kong is a place where students can access worldwide knowledge and interact with elite academia across the globe. The unique geographical location allows students to exchange ideas and promote their work with all the important researchers around the world, as well as gaining diverse industry experiences.

HKPFS is established by the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong SAR with an aim to attract talents worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong, where students can develop world-class research and gain international exposure in different fields with HKPFS's strongest aid.





The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), founded in 1963, is a top research university recognised both globally and regionally, ranked as the 39th in the World# and 7th in Asia* . CUHK aims to nurture students on both specialised knowledge and wisdom for life. Intense training on critical analysis and diversified resources helps CUHK students stand out from the rest and equip them to deliver innovative researches with significant impact. With the supervision and inspiration of diligent world-class scholars who excel in their professional fields, our Ph.D. candidates can find the best strategy and achieve their study objectives in a straightforward and result-oriented pathway.

"CUHK readily allows me to study under the supervision of diligent scholars who excel in their field. I am sure this will help develop my future career as a researcher."

(Ph.D. Student in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Ethiopia)





Academic excellence has never been this near before. If students have the urge and determination to dedicate their talent to academic research, HKPFS at CUHK will be the best choice to elevate their academic journey to the next level. The application deadline for HKPFS at CUHK is on 1 December 2021 . To learn more on the CUHK HKPFS, please visit: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS

"CUHK is the best school I could have ever wanted. The classes, extracurricular activities and the unique cultural experience are some of the school's highlights. All faculty members are extremely knowledgeable. Their professional approach and guidance shape our minds for new research endeavors."

(Ph.D. Student in Mathematics from Pakistan)





