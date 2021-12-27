Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China launched to build a bridge for bilateral exchanges

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the first Cambodia-China Cultural Exchange Forum was held in Beijing. At the event, the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China was officially launched.

The Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China was jointly established by China Huaneng Group and several influential academic institutions, think tanks and companies in China and Cambodia. The Network was founded with the vision of promoting the rich cultures of China and Cambodia, based on the principles of mutual respect, win-win cooperation, mutual assistance, tolerance and mutual learning, with the aim of facilitating and deepening the cultural ties between China and Cambodia through exchanges and academic research, as well as to showcase the cultures of the two countries. As an innovative platform and cooperation mechanism for meaningful exchanges concerning each other's culture, the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China will build a bridge between China and Cambodia for cultural exchanges based on a more humanistic approach.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Mr. Wang Wentian, raised high expectations for the establishment of the Network. "Both China and Cambodia have very profound cultural heritages, while cultural exchanges and mutual learning have always been an important part of bilateral cooperation," Wang said. "The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia is more than willing to work together with all parties to build more bridges for cultural exchanges between the two countries and contribute to enhancement of understanding and friendship between the two peoples."

Commercial Counsellor, Royal Embassy of Cambodia, H.E. Dr. Prak Phannara, compared the bridge that will be created by the Network to the connections between the stars that make up the Milky Way. "It is this bridge that will mark the initiation of an effort between Cambodia and China, who are good friends, to promote communications between the peoples of the two countries and to facilitate further bilateral cooperation. The effort is expected to advance the progress of human civilization and world peace and development through exchanges and mutual learning. We can say that it is a bridge of great significance."

The Network will help build a more open, inclusive and pluralistic society through cultural communications in the form of forums, academic exchanges and international communication events under the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, allowing the peoples of the two countries to better know each other, while becoming closer and more integrated.

Chinese and Cambodian businesses conveyed their support for the establishment of the Network and their wish to participate in follow-up activities, in an effort to contribute to the sustainable development, cultural exchanges and international communications between the two countries. China Huaneng Group expressed its willingness to work with the members the Network to give full play to the Network as a platform, where cultural exchange will serve as an important tie to deepening mutual understanding and facilitating meaningful communication between the two nations in the realms of culture, customs, history, religion and art.