Cultural tourism brand of Xinjin stands out at creativity event

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Huayang Xinjin", the cultural tourism brand of Xinjin district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, drew much attention at the eighth Chengdu Creativity and Design Week recently held in Chengdu.



Xinjin district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, is famous for its beautiful landscape.

The event, sponsored by the Chengdu city government, covered a total exhibition area of 33,000 square meters this year. It attracted more than 600 organizations engaged in creative design, bringing in over 14,000 design works.

Xinjin district set up a booth at the exhibition area during the creativity and design week to promote its rich cultural resources and unique natural tourism resources. All kinds of cultural and creative products with Xinjin elements were displayed at the booth.

During its efforts to build the district into an "all-for-one tourism" destination, the local government has gradually formed a unique cultural tourism brand called "Huayang Xinjin". "Huayang" literally means rippling blossom, referring to the beautiful natural and cultural environment of the district.

Xinjin has been upgrading its holiday homes and nongjiale, or farm homestays, to welcome visitors. A series of intellectual properties (IPs) featuring pear blossoms, freshwater fish, and micro-films were created, attracting an increasing number of people to the district for a brand-new consumption experience.

As one of the venues for the 31st Summer World University Games to be held in Chengdu from June to July in 2022, the Water Sports School of Sichuan province in Xinjin will host the rowing event of the Universiade.

The district will rely on the Water Sports School of Sichuan province to build water sports resorts, mountain sports bases and leisure sports parks, as well as professional venues for A-level water sports events such as rowing and kayaking, said local officials.

It will also host internationally renowned sporting events for water sports, mountain sports, and bicycle races, and create sports consumption areas to further boost the development of its tourism industry.

The officials said they will also upgrade its outlets project into a version 3.0 experiential shopping park to provide people with a high-quality consumption space. The outlets project in Xinjin, which opened in December 2019, has gathered more than 280 mainstream international brands, including Gucci, Prada and Versace.