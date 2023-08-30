Cumberland Falls Bourbon Wins Double Gold Medal at the Prestigious John Barleycorn Awards

Cumberland Falls Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, a Global Spirits USA brand, wins a Double Gold Medal at the John Barleycorn Awards. The competition involves a rigorous blind testing with an esteemed panel of judges that measures flavor, craftsmanship, and overall quality.

—

Cumberland Falls Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a well-known name in the world of premium spirits, is proud to announce its achievement of winning a coveted Double Gold medal at the prestigious Barleycorn Awards. The recognition comes as a testament to the brand's commitment to crafting exceptional bourbon that delights connoisseurs and captures the essence of true craftsmanship.



The Barleycorn Awards, known for their evaluation process and esteemed panel of judges, has long been revered as a benchmark of excellence within the spirits industry. Cumberland Falls Bourbon's performance in this competition further solidifies its position as a standout player in the bourbon whiskey landscape.

The Double Gold medal signifies that Cumberland Falls Bourbon underwent a thorough blind tasting by a panel of expert judges, who meticulously evaluated its flavor profile, craftsmanship, and overall quality. Earning such an honor is a reflection of the brand's dedication to using the finest ingredients, traditional distillation methods, and unwavering passion for producing bourbon that represents excellence.

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive a Double Gold medal at the Barleycorn Awards," said Alina Rabchanka, CEO of Global Spirits USA, the company behind Cumberland Falls Bourbon. "This recognition signifies our team's relentless pursuit of perfection, and we are grateful for the acknowledgment of our commitment to crafting exceptional bourbon."

For more information about Cumberland Falls Bourbon, please visit the Global Spirits USA online store, where customers can have products delivered directly to their front door.



About Us: Cumberland Falls Bourbon is crafted in small batches at the 130 year old Owensboro Distillery, from the heart of bourbon country; Kentucky, USA. It is aged in charred American oak barrels a total of 4 years to create its gorgeous amber color, tantalizing aroma, and delicious flavor.

Contact Info:

Name: Alina Rabchanka

Email: Send Email

Organization: Global Spirits USA

Address: 100 Church street, ste 823

Phone: (332) 207-2239

Website: http://www.GlobalSpirits.store



