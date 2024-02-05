Curia Receives 2024 CDMO Leadership Award

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has been awarded a 2024 CDMO Leadership Award in the Service category, Small Pharma group. In its 13th year, the awards are presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader.



“Curia is honored to receive this award,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO, Curia. “This distinction underscores our commitment to creating value for our customers across all of our R&D and manufacturing offerings, and we are especially appreciative to be acknowledged by the partners we support for that commitment.”

Winners of CDMO Leadership Awards are selected based on market research by Industry Standard Research (“ISR”) to distinguish CDMOs that meet or exceed customer expectations. For the 2024 awards, 98 contract manufacturers were evaluated by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Respondents to the survey only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Curia was awarded based on the feedback of respondents in the Small Pharma category.

“Congratulations to our 2024 CDMO Leadership Award winners. By vote of your customers, you are recognized as the best in the global outsourcing development and manufacturing sector of the biopharma industry,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma. “Award winners maintained and expanded capabilities and expertise to meet the needs of a diverse customer base; provided the additional quality and reliability so crucial to novel processes and products; and forged the closest relationships with customers. 2023 rang in with many unsettled questions. The 2024 CDMO Leadership Award winners are the support companies that best answered the bell over the past year.”

About Curia

Curia is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 27 global sites and over 3,500 employees partnering with Biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our biologics and small molecules offering spans discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory and analytical capabilities. Our scientific and process experts and state-of-the-art facilities deliver best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

