The Curious Journey of Qurious Media Singapore: Revolutionizing Digital Marketing for Small Businesses

In the bustling city-state of Singapore, a unique digital marketing agency has emerged, driven by an unwavering passion and relentless curiosity to make a meaningful impact. Qurious Media Singapore, affectionately known as "Qurious," was founded in 2019 by two passionate digital marketers, ST and SY. Their story is one of resilience, innovation, and an unyielding commitment to helping small businesses thrive in a competitive market.

The Genesis and Growth of Qurious

The story of Qurious begins with ST and SY, both of whom started their careers as digital marketing freelancers, specializing in social media ads and website design. Beyond freelancing, they ventured into various other business endeavors, providing them with a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial journey and the challenges of starting and scaling a business.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Singapore in 2019, many small businesses found themselves struggling to survive. Financial constraints and an unpredictable market made it difficult for SMEs to invest in high-cost marketing campaigns. One of the first few clients of Qurious was a group of local hawker center stalls that were devastated by the pandemic due to the circuit breaker rules that prevented people from visiting them. Forced to pivot towards digital marketing and delivery, these hawkers were in dire need of support. ST and SY, having closely interacted with numerous small business owners, understood these struggles. They saw an urgent need for affordable and effective marketing solutions that could help SMEs navigate these challenging times.

In response, Qurious worked for these hawkers free of charge, assisting them in setting up digital marketing campaigns and delivery services. This effort helped them to tide through that difficult period and reinforced Qurious's mission to support small businesses.

The Outsourced Marketing Team Model

In 2019, ST and SY introduced a groundbreaking model: the Outsourced Marketing Team. This approach offers SMEs a comprehensive, do-it-all marketing solution with unlimited tasks for a flat fee starting from just SGD$1,000 per month. This model is designed to be a lifeline for small business owners who need professional marketing support without the burden of a hefty price tag.

The Outsourced Marketing Team acts as an extension of the client's business, handling all aspects of digital marketing. From social media marketing and social media ads to content creation and email campaigns, Qurious provides a holistic service that covers every marketing need. This approach allows business owners to focus on their core operations while Qurious takes care of driving sales and growth.

Qurious executed this model by prioritizing the most critical aspects of marketing that matter most during different business phases. They leveraged economies of scale to lower the costs associated with non-essential areas. By streamlining processes and focusing on high-impact activities, Qurious ensures that their clients receive maximum value for their investment.

Thriving Through Adversity

Qurious was founded with the intention of helping SMEs tide through the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their attractive and affordable model quickly gained traction, allowing numerous small businesses to survive and even thrive during tough times. The agency's deep connection with small business owners and their experience in scaling up SMEs have been instrumental in their success.

In a short time after its founding, Qurious has grown significantly, earning prestigious accolades along the way. The agency has been honored with the Top 500 SME award in Singapore, a testament to their exceptional service and impact. Additionally, Qurious is an official Google Partner, further solidifying their reputation as a trusted and effective digital marketing agency.

The Rapid Growth of Qurious

Qurious continues to grow at a fast rate, now supporting well over 100 brands. It is one of the fastest-growing agencies in Singapore today. Leveraging this growth, Qurious has expanded its services within the $1,000 per month flat fee to include photography, website design and edits, video editing, and more. This comprehensive range of services caters to the diverse marketing needs of their clients, ensuring that they receive the best possible support.

Today, Qurious boasts a team of over 50 full-timers and freelancers, all dedicated to delivering top-notch marketing solutions to their clients.

Conclusion

The story of Qurious Media Singapore is a testament to the power of passion, empathy, and innovation. What started as a shared dream between two curious digital marketers has grown into a thriving agency that is making a real difference in the lives of small business owners. Through their personalized approach, commitment to results, and unwavering support for their clients, Qurious is redefining what it means to be a digital marketing agency.

Qurious also offers a one-week free trial, allowing interested parties to experience their services firsthand. For more information, visit their website at Qurious Media.

