Currenxie Launches New Visa Card for Easier, More Secure Global Payments

Physical Visa cards will be numberless and require chip and pin to safeguard against fraud

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currenxie , the Hong Kong-headquartered cross-border payments company, today announced that it has launched a Visa card to provide businesses with a more convenient and secure way to manage global payments.

The launch is the first release in a multi-year partnership with Visa to bring corporate cards to modern, borderless companies, and follows Currenxie's recent successful USD 10 million Series A funding round.

Currenxie's Visa card has been developed with a particular focus on ease of use and security. The company's Global Account clients can apply for and receive virtual Visa cards instantly via the Global Account app. The card number is held securely in the app, allowing Currenxie to issue optional, physical companion cards that do not need a number printed on them.

Together, these features help safeguard against fraud and provide a high degree of security in case of loss or theft. The virtual card will also allow companies to easily issue employee cards for simple and effective spend management.

The introduction of the Currenxie Visa Business Card expands the payment options for Currenxie's business clients beyond bank-to-bank transfers to include all forms of business expenses, powered by Visa's comprehensive global merchant network. Businesses of all sizes will therefore benefit from a card that is secure, easy to manage and linked to the Currenxie Global Account – supporting their growth by allowing them to handle payment for goods and services across the world.

Riccardo Capelvenere, Founder and CEO of Currenxie, said: "Our clients are dynamic and they deserve a card to match. We're proud to have worked with Visa as part of their Fintech Fast Track Program to bring a new type of corporate card to Hong Kong. Today's launch is an important milestone in achieving our vision of empowering businesses to access global commerce."

Maaike Steinebach, General Manager, Visa Hong Kong and Macau at Visa, said: "Innovation in payments is essential to supporting the growth of businesses large and small. As the world's leader in digital payments, Visa is delighted to partner with Currenxie to develop commercial card solutions. The ease of use, access to global networks and advanced-level security provided by Currenxie's new Visa cards are a powerful combination. Our joint efforts can meet the evolving needs of businesses in dealing with cross-border payments and help optimise their operations."

The Currenxie Visa Business Card is available now to the company's clients in Hong Kong and will be rolled out across the UK and Europe beginning in 2022. It allows its users to:

Receive unlimited 1% cashback on all purchases

Easily manage spending limits

Monitor transactions in real-time in the Currenxie Global Account app

Create and manage employee cards

ABOUT CURRENXIE

Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, Currenxie's cross-border payments and business account solutions offer businesses of all sizes a seamless online alternative to traditional banking, breaking down the financial barriers that prevent them from growing their operations on the world stage. Currenxie has built one of the largest virtual account networks in the B2B fintech space, spanning 10 jurisdictions, 30 countries and 18 currencies. The Currenxie Global Account® platform – the company's cloud-based core banking system – allows funds to flow freely across its banking network, in real-time, without costly cross-border fees. Access global commerce with us: www.currenxie.com

ABOUT VISA

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa , visa.com/blog and @VisaNews .

