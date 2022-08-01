Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Rosanna Tang as Head of Business Development Services, Hong Kong

About Cushman & Wakefield

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today announced the appointment ofas the firm's, effective August 1, 2022.Rosanna will be leading the research and marketing functions in Hong Kong, and support the management to establish and drive Cushman & Wakefield's business priorities and development strategies. She will also be a key spokesperson on delivering the thought leadership content to continue to support the firm's strong reputation."Here at Cushman & Wakefield, we are committed to delivering actionable research and insights to assist our clients in making the most well-informed real estate decisions," said"As the market in Hong Kong and Greater China continues to recover from the challenges of the recent period, we believe Rosanna will make a strong addition to our team of professionals, as both her extensive knowledge of the Hong Kong real estate market and her business principles are well aligned with the core values of Cushman & Wakefield.""Rosanna is an excellent communicator, being a trilingual professional fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, with a wealth of experience as an active commentator in both global and local media, and as a frequent speaker for different industries and professional events," said. "I look forward to working closely with Rosanna as she represents the firm at a very high level in the Hong Kong real estate industry."With over 16 years of experience in real estate markets in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and the Asia Pacific region, Tang has led numerous pioneering thought leadership research papers and client-oriented initiatives throughout her career. Having held senior positions in international real estate services firms, her experience also spans the Corporate Planning & Strategic Investment Department of Sun Hung Kai Properties, where she led research analysis for both Hong Kong and overseas property markets."I am excited to embrace this new opportunity to work with one of the world's most recognized real estate services firm. I will fully leverage my prior career experience to deliver my best for my team and fulfill Cushman & Wakefield's mission to deliver results and top-tier servicing for our clients," said"Hong Kong is a tremendous and dynamic property market, and as the city adapts to the health, environmental and societal changes of the recent period I look forward to working with everyone to foster resilience and create success for all our teams and our clients."Please click here to download photosHashtag: #CushmanWakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 23 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com .hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).



